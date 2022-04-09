City commission eyes South Albany property for more park land

Albany's Parks and Recreation Commission wants to free up more land in the city's southside for more community green space.

With more residential construction under consideration for South Albany, the commission wants a nod from the City Council to annex 26.61 acres off of Lochner Road and Ellingson Road, according to staff reports.

Originally intended as a soccer field complex, the property has remained in the hands of Linn County since the plan fell through due to city budget constraints about 15 years ago.

The South Albany property neighbors a 226-lot subdivision annexed to the city in 2005, Henshaw Farms, west of Columbus Street and north of Ellingson Road.

Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission were in agreement on Wednesday, April 6 that now's the time to bring the property into the city limits.

Albany Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said on Wednesday annexation would give the city flexibility if future developers need to negotiate road improvements with the city. It also could streamline the land use review process should the city control the property, she said.

"We really can't do any of that at this point if it remains with the county," Lyddane said. "There's no real disadvantage for us to do this."

Much of the property, Lyddane said, could be made available for other development besides community parks.

Based on its 2021 Parks Master Plan, Albany maintains 24 parks spanning more than 900 acres and plans to add two citywide parks over the next decade. The city's backlog of park projects amounts to roughly $5 million.

Annexing the South Albany property, according to Albany Transportation Systems Analyst Ron Irish, would come with zero costs to the city. The city would pay for the park itself, should one be built, he said.

The city is considering a proposal to exact more fees from developers with proposals to build housing, specifically targeting those funds for new park amenities.

Bringing the property into the city limits could save the city money down the road with a future developer, Irish said, envisioning one possible negotiation:

"At some point in the future, the parks department would annex, develop and be responsible for building their side of the street and reimbursing a developer for their water and sewer costs," Irish said. "The parks department may avoid some of those costs of road construction because they were able to accommodate some of the developers' need."

On Wednesday, the parks commission voted to bring the annexation of the property to the Albany City Council for further discussion.

The council is scheduled to hold a combination virtual and in-person work session to discuss the South Albany annexation at 4 p.m. Monday, April 11, among other topics. A public hearing on the new calculations of fees home builders would pay to help fund new parks is scheduled for May 25.

