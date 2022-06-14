Cascadia State Park now owned by Linn County

Ownership of Cascadia State Park will switch to Linn County following a vote of the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, June 14.

As its done on an interim basis since 2019, Linn County Parks & Recreation Department will manage the 253 acres east of Sweet Home.

Discussions between Linn County and Oregon State Parks have been in the works for more than 20 years.

“This has been a long time in the making,” Linn County Parks Director Brian Carroll said.

History

In a 2013 budget note to the Oregon State Parks & Recreation Department, the Oregon Legislature identified Cascadia as one of eight parks that should be considered for transfer to local management.

“Cascadia was more or less the poster child for that,” Carroll said.

Since then, Linn County has been working with Oregon on the transfer details.

The park since March 2019 has operated under an intergovernmental agreement, allowing Linn County to manage Cascadia on an interim basis. Linn County has been able to fund park operations through camping and day use fees the park receives.

Carroll said the county’s trial management over the past three years has been very successful. The Linn County parks department has already completed several projects at Cascadia, including repairs after wind and ice storms damaged park facilities.

Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger congratulated Carroll on being the only person involved in this process from the start, and called the transfer of ownership “quite a feat” in his career.

Benefits of the transfer

Linn County Parks already manages Foster Reservoir, Green Peter Reservoir, Waterloo and McDowell Creek, River Bend and the United States Forest Service recreation areas along the South Santiam River.

In tending to those sites, Linn County staff travel right past Cascadia, and the transfer of ownership will save Detroit- and Eugene-based management the 1.5 hour drive to the park and increase their safety during inclement weather.

“It just makes good sense for our taxpayers to do this,” Carroll said.

The park is open from May through September and has 22 first-come, first-serve campsites, groups tent sites and picnic areas. It has been used by Native Americans as a gathering spot for centuries, and is surrounded by an old-growth forest.

An official transfer ceremony celebration, including state park officials, will be held sometime over the summer.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

