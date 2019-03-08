A lot is riding on the fate of Measure 2-121.
Tuesday’s South Corvallis urban renewal district vote could mean a renaissance in a part of town that feels left behind, clinging to promised improvements that are part of an area plan developed when Bill Clinton was president.
A neighborhood town center, a grocery store, a multiuse path, safety and other infrastructure improvements on Highway 99W are planned for the 425-acre district.
Including housing. A total of $8.5 million for affordable housing is on the projects list. There could be housing in the mix as part of the town center project. And there are 66 acres along Highway 99W that the city is working to rezone for high-density housing (RS-20).
Build a lot of housing and the South Corvallis population might surge enough to draw interest from full-service grocery stores. And in a town such as Corvallis, which suffers from housing supply issues, new housing is the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
But will it happen there?
“Building in South Corvallis is no different than building anywhere in Corvallis,” said Chris Saltveit, a veteran local builder with Preferred Properties Northwest. “I think the biggest hurdle Corvallis has is perception from outside as being a very difficult place to build. I know personally there are a lot of builders and developers who choose not to build here because of all the difficulties in obtaining a building permit.”
Dale Kern, a broker with Commercial Associates, is working with the owner of a 50-acre piece of that larger 66 acres of land along Highway 99W. The land was rezoned from industrial use to residential in 2016, and the city is taking its plan to boost the zoning to high-density residential before the Planning Commission on April 3.
Kern agrees with Saltveit that developing in Corvallis is a challenge, but he also sees some potential dividends to developing in the urban renewal district should it pass.
“The URD proposal would give South Corvallis a needed shot in the arm,” Kern said, noting that increases in property tax revenue in the district “would be used to foster much-needed improvements to the area. These new improvements would help remove the stuck-in-time vibe from South Corvallis.”
Kern also noted that the property owners currently are paying property taxes on a field and that when developed “the taxes paid on the parcel will increase very dramatically.”
Urban renewal backers say that “dramatic increase” will help produce the revenue needed to leverage the improvements laid out in the projects list.
Jim Moorefield, former executive director of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services and a Measure 2-121 backer, said there are a number of ways the residential land in South Corvallis could be developed.
If developers seek to use urban renewal funds, it could lead to the affordable housing that is a big part of the plan’s goal. And just because a developer might steer away from urban renewal funds doesn’t mean that the land can’t still be developed.
Developers will build, Moorefield said, “because they see sufficient market demand at price points that make the project profitable. In other words the developer may want to target a different demographic, and therefore doesn’t want or need urban renewal funding. Alternatively, the developer may want to target a lower, more ‘affordable’ price point because they see high demand/low supply as an opportunity. The developer therefore chooses to pursue urban renewal financing to help the project pencil out at below-market rates and/or sale prices.”
Saltveit chimed in with one note of caution.
“I hope the urban renewal district works, but it will not change what it takes to build in Corvallis,” he said. “The tax incentives/funding might not be worth the time it takes to get a project approved and built. (But) I hope I’m wrong.”