Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida

Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving.

Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“If COVID taught me anything, it’s that family should be everything,” Kerby said.

Kerby has served as Benton County's administrator since 2017, where several officials described him as a dedicated public servant.

He said his pay is competitive and told Mid-Valley Media he "deeply cares" for the mid-Willamette Valley government where he’s overseen a grueling recovery from coronavirus pandemic turnover and the near-$180 million county justice system overhaul.

But Corvallis is a long way from the 80-degree, turquoise-colored waters of the Florida Keys.

“All things water. That lifestyle attracts me,” Kerby said.

As the numbers of people dying with COVID-19 climbed in Benton County and surged in wave after wave of illness across the state, Kerby said he reflected on time spent with his family, job and pastimes.

“These particular jobs that I’ve held, they can be very impactful on families and time you have to spend with families,” he said.

The application journey

In 2020, a consultant recommended Kerby in a list of 11 finalists for the city manager's job in Cape Coral, a municipality of close to 200,000 people in Southwest Florida.

The city’s elected council was prepared to pay the next city manager $180,000 to $270,000, with Kerby included in a list culled by Colin Baenziger & Associates from an initial pick of 68, according to reporting by the Fort Myers News-Press.

Kerby earns about $220,000 at Benton County, which has an estimated population of about 96,000.

The same consultant in a set of comprehensive profiles recommended Kerby among a pool of more than 100 candidates for a replacement manager in Islamorada, a village government spanning five islands in the Florida Keys.

Islamorada’s village council selected Gregory Oravec, a longtime administrator and elected official from the city of Port St. Lucie on Florida’s east coast.

Oravec quit six months later, and Kerby was on the shortlist for a replacement in 2022, according to local news media outlet The Keys Weekly.

According to public records, Kerby withdrew his application in 2021 from a search for a city manager in Port Orange, a city of nearly 65,000 near Daytona Beach and a barrier island in the state’s northeast.

Earlier this year, Kerby was named among seven finalists for the job of running the government of Escambia County, population 321,905, at the western tip of the Florida panhandle. A consultant described him as a “Tier-1” candidate.

The county’s elected leadership hired the person serving as the interim administrator for the job.

Reaction

Nancy Wyse, Benton County Commissioner, said she sees above-average caring from the administrator she’s worked with since her election to the commissioner board in 2020.

“He cares not only about the people of the organization, but the people of Benton County,” Wyse said. “I’ve seen him moved to tears.”

Wyse said Kerby has trained staff to be more self-sufficient and meets monthly with 17 department heads to give feedback.

The county’s Justice System Improvement Program takes, Wyse estimated, 15% to 20% of Kerby’s time as the county gathers support and funding for programs and facilities to accommodate expanded mental health services and jailing.

Wyse also said she can’t think of administrators she’s worked with who are more attentive to community events. She said she runs into him at fundraiser events and saw him on the ground in Philomath after a fire destroyed a section of stadium seating ahead of the town’s Frolic & Rodeo.

“Cleaning up burned stuff,” she said.

She said the coronavirus pandemic caused jobs to turn over and disrupted county projects, throwing the local government “for a loop." But Kerby remained focused on filling gaps and streamlining work and getting new managers hired.

"In this line of work, every day, every week, random stuff pops up you weren't anticipating. It's, 'Oh, shoot! Put out that fire,'" Wyse said. "He doesn't get upset. He's just very even-keeled."

Kerby said he is not actively looking for a new job, but that he will continue to prioritize his family.

"You never can count on another tomorrow," he said.