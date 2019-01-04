The Corvallis City Club is hosting a forum on city issues at noon Tuesday at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.
On hand will be Mayor Biff Traber and Vince Adams, chair of the Corvallis School Board. Traber and Adams will discuss issues that arose during 2018, offer a preview of coming events for 2019 and answer questions from the audience.
There is no charge for program. Lunch is available for $10 for City Club members or $15 for non-members.
Monday
• The Albany City Council will have a work session at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday night at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Mayor Biff Traber and the nine councilors will be sworn in to open the session. Other agenda items include election of the council president and vice-president, adoption of the 2019 transportation maintenance fee rate and a request from Republic Services to extend its recycling surcharge.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the downtown fire station. On the agenda is a discussion of the upcoming citywide parking audit.
• The Linn Benton Lincoln Educational Service District Board meets at 6 p.m. at 905 Fourth Ave. SE in Albany. The board will review policies on reporting suspected abuse of a child and the use of restraint and seclusion as well as appoint an individual to represent Zone 5 on the Budget Committee.
• The Benton County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis, to hold public hearings on a setback variance for Stahlbush Island Farms property at 6425 Hyslop Road and adoption of the Benton County Transportation System Plan into the county’s comprehensive plan.
Wednesday
• Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will give his assessment of the state of the city at a noon Corvallis Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St. The program is free, but lunch costs $20 for chamber members or $25 for non-members. Registration is available online at www.corvallischamber.com/ or by calling 541-757-1505.
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will discuss the process for reviewing applications for its neighborhood and community empowerment grants.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. On the agenda are new public safety data and the alley lighting program.
• The Albany City Council will meet in regular session at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. On the agenda are beautification and urban forestry subcommittee reports, discussion of the Starker Arboretum planting and a report from Oregon State University on its tree tour brochure.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room with a limited agenda that includes a discussion of the Parks and Recreation Department’s cost recovery program.
• The Philomath Parks Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will discuss the bid process for the 11th Street park, the winter photo contest and Music in the Park bands.