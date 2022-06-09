Benton inks deal with Republic for trash services

Benton County officials have agreed to a 10-year garbage hauling deal with Republic Services.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement, which provides trash hauling services for unincorporated areas, at its Tuesday meeting, June 7.

The deal came back before the board after members directed staff in May to make revisions, adding a specific deadline of July 1, 2024, to amend the franchise. It's not yet clear how rates might be affected by the new contract.

“I just want to ensure that when the timing is right, of course, that we have the opportunity to sit back down and have some additional discussions with the county surrounding the overall practicality, feasibility and timing of the future recommendations,” Shawn Edmonds, Republic Services general manager, said at the June 7 meeting.

As she mentioned on the topic in a prior meeting, Commissioner Xan Augerot repeated that board is dealing with a question of trust. She said while county officials have a long-standing working relationship of trust with Republic’s local staff, many members of the community haven’t been party to that.

“It looks very different from the outside,” Augerot said. “And I am struck also by the fact that we are definitely in a time of real change when it comes to solid waste management with the new framework for recycling that’s been adopted by the state Legislature.”

Augerot also questioned whether recycling programs funded by county grants conflict with code language regarding the Republic deal, a concern raised by a member of the public earlier in the meeting. She conceded that 10 years is long for a hauling franchise, another issue among public commenters.

The county wants to sync its agreement with the city of Corvallis when that municipality renegotiates. The city is up for contract renewal at the end of 2023. The county typically asks later elements of what Corvallis gets in its deal to be applied in unincorporated areas as well.

“Yes, we want to coordinate with the city of Corvallis,” Augerot said. “I don’t know whether we can truly synchronize negotiations about the hauling franchise, (because) rural residents are different.”

The county needs to work with Corvallis but also be proactive on behalf of county residents because the settings aren’t the same and the needs may be different, Augerot said.

Commissioner Pat Malone asked county staff whether there was any flexibility regarding a 10-year franchise term, adding that Republic has been operating without an agreement since the beginning of the year.

County Counsel Vance Croney said although he and staff didn’t see a basis for recommending a shorter term when the deal was being prepared, there is an option for that. However, he said what’s before the board, while technically a 10-year contract, was designed to hold until the county renegotiates.

The expectation has been that the county’s term will be modified to sync with Corvallis when the contract is reopened, Croney said. It’s not known yet what length of contract Corvallis will consider with Republic, according to Daniel Redick, the county’s solid waste and water quality program coordinator. Previous Corvallis deals have been for 10 years, he said.

Operating under an expired franchise isn’t the best practice, Commissioner Nancy Wyse said, which is one reason why county officials have been pushing for renewal with a plan to renegotiate in two years, she said. She said in 2024 the county can explore different contract lengths.

“As for right now, I think we just need to make sure that we’re not operating under an expired franchise,” she said.

