Benton goes to court, files eminent domain to take north Corvallis property

In pursuit of a north Corvallis property Benton County leaders have eyed for a planned justice complex including a courthouse and jail, lawyers for the county have filed to take the the nearly 30 acres by legal means.

Following a closed-door meeting July 29, Benton County officials voted unanimously to make a last and best offer of $5,477,700 to the owner of a tract across from the HP Inc. campus. At the time of the site selection, officials estimated the land could cost between $5.6 million and $7.9 million.

A county news release issued late afternoon on Friday, Sept. 9 said the landowner rejected the offer, and following the required 40-day waiting period, the county filed for eminent domain, a court process allowing governments to take private property.

As of March, the county had made many offers over many months that spanned two distinct time periods, according to Nick Kurth, Justice System Improvement Program project manager, but could not come to an agreement.

“Eminent domain is an extremely rare path for Benton County to choose, and we don’t take it lightly,” County Counsel Vance Croney said in the news release.

Negotiations having failed, the county was left with no choice but to acquire the property through the court system, Croney said in the release.

In eminent domain cases, the court assigns the fair market value government must pay property owners for land it has deemed necessary for the public good.

Besides a new courthouse and correctional facility — with more capacity and programs for inmates — proposed justice improvements include a new District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Operations Center. A crisis center is also planned, but it is planned for downtown Corvallis.

The new courthouse, priced at $50 million, and an $8 million D.A.’s Office are the first projects slated for the campus, which sits a mile north of downtown on Highway 20. The county has decided to pay for their construction with borrowed funds; a 50% matching grant will help fund the courthouse.

County officials are counting on voters approving a $100 million bond measure planned for the May ballot to cover the cost of the remaining facilities. The new courthouse and D.A.’s Office had been dropped from the bond measure.

County officials plan to preserve the historic courthouse and are exploring repurposing options.

In all, the county will borrow $33 million for the courthouse and D.A.’s Office. That will double its current debt load. The overall justice project is calculated to cost more than $167 million.