Benton dump findings take shape

A task force charged in part with deciding the fate of Coffin Butte landfill has sent its draft findings to the committees that will oversee the dump owner’s next effort to expand.

A 19-member work group has been examining how Republic Services complied with previous land use applications, how the dump has grown since its origins in the 1940s near Adair Village, and how much of their factfinding should be considered by Benton County commissioners.

Republic Services wants to expand the dump south, across Coffin Butte Road, which must be approved by the county in a land use application.

“I’d expect Republic Services to take what comes out of this work group and respond to as many of the issues that are relevant in its application,” said Vance Croney, county counsel.

Republic had an application to expand before county officials in late 2021, which was rejected. Initially, the company appealed but then dropped the challenge in March, opting to start anew.

Currently, there is no revised application pending.

Benton County published the refined report, a 451-page working draft, late Wednesday, Jan. 25.

So far, what that looks like is more than 100 pages of back-and-forth disagreements between Republic Services and other members of the task force, called Benton County Talks Trash.

In many cases, the group hasn’t agreed or disagreed whether Republic Services complied with the conditions of those previous land use permits.

Members given voting power, including Republic Services, are trying to determine what, exactly, the trash hauler and dump manager as well as Benton County should consider in the company’s next permit request.

Republic repeatedly disagrees or concurs with county staff: Environmental regulation falls to the state Department of Environmental Quality. Or those records don’t exist anymore. Or regulations have changed since then.

At least one member says compliance is unclear.

The group’s members are expected to reach consensus by the final draft. Talks Trash meets for the last time March 16 with a final report due to county commissioners the next Friday, March 24.

The recommendations are on their way to the Disposal Site and Solid Waste advisory committees that make recommendations to the county board on collecting and storing waste.

The county assigned two members from those committees to the work group, giving Joel Geier and Marge Popp voting power.

Another two voting members were assigned from the Planning Commission, Nancy Whitcombe and Elizabeth Irish.

County commissioners fired Whitcombe from the group Oct. 25 after apparent clashing with the group’s facilitator, a contractor named Sam Imperati.

Another member, Geier, was dismissed by commissioners Dec. 13.

Both represented community members who are neighbors of the landfill.

Chuck Gilbert and Andrew Struthers were assigned to replace those removed.

The task force brought in Julie Jackson and Ginger Rough as alternatives to represent local and national Republic positions.

Among the group’s recommendations are more accurate projections of the dump’s lifespan, cited in the report at ending in 2036. That's assuming Republic expands into a quarry on the property where Knife River is excavating basaltic rock.

The report finds that the landfill's intake of trash far surpassed expected levels in recent years and that Coffin Butte will continue to operate close to its maximum allowed annual intake.

Page 125 analyzes a dramatic increase in the trash dumped at Coffin Butte each year. The closure of Yamhill County's Riverbend dump in 2017 resulted in an extra 400,000 to 450,000 tons of trash each year.

The dump was at about half its 1.1 million-ton annual intake limit in 2016, around 550,000 tons.

Republic signed an agreement with the county in late 2016 promising a host fee paid to Benton, $2.31 for every ton of the additional waste starting in January 2017.

Waste that had been diverted to the Waste Management dump in Yamhill County would be shipped to Coffin Butte “for a term of one to two years,” the memorandum states.

Benton County received $3.1 million in incremental revenue from the increased volumes, 2017 to 2019.

