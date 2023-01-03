Benton County's final number for May bond measure: $110 million

Benton County constituents will vote on a $110 million justice system bond in the spring, 10% more than anticipated, while county leaders decide how to plug an additional $4 million funding gap.

If passed, the annual cost to property owners would be approximately $150-$155 for a Benton County home with an average tax-assessed value of $266,000 or market value of about $450,000, according to the county.

The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3, directed county staff to draft bond language asking voters to pay for most, about 61%, of the $179 million facilities overhaul that would include a new courthouse, jail and sheriff’s office, among other facilities.

But leaders put off deciding how Benton County makes up an estimated remainder 2% of the project from options that include suspending capital improvement for two years or reallocating coronavirus pandemic relief money.

“I don’t want to risk our ARPA dollars,” Commissioner Nancy Wyse said of the pandemic stimulus package known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, "for $1.83 a month," the cost property owners would pay in increased taxes if the final bond number was $114 million.

Commissioners in December decided to retain all components of the proposal, rejecting options from staff to lop off or delay any part of the Justice System Improvement Project to keep Benton’s anticipated bond ask under $100 million.

Some of the work is already underway:

The county pulled together $7.7 million for a mental health crisis center, the first shovel-ready piece of the justice system project due in early summer, 2024.

A judge in November ordered a property owner to cede 29 acres of mostly farmland in North Corvallis to Benton County, where officials intend to site a justice campus comprising a courthouse, jail, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

Benton County budgeted $58 million in loans and grant funding, a state budget allocation at the behest of the Oregon Judicial Department, for the courthouse and new district attorney’s office.

But the amount the county would need to cover with bond measure funding crept up to $114 million with an additional $3 to $4.5 million needed for health and social services — components viewed as vital to the measure’s passage.

Commissioners were reluctant to ask voters to fund all $114 million.

Wyse motioned to have staff develop a $114 million bond proposal. She withdrew the motion after commissioners Xan Augerot and Pat Malone sought a lower number.

“There’s no questions about the goal — it’s how we get there,” Malone said. “I’d be much more comfortable in the $108-$109 million range.”

Lobbyists working for Benton County in federal and state legislatures believe those governments will fund an about $5 million emergency operations center.

Staff sought input from commissioners for options to effectively backstop that funding if it falls through.

Wyse said she can’t count on the budget allocations while considering county funding streams for the justice program.

“We certainly can’t count on it, but we can put odds on it,” Augerot said.

Alternatives include:

Limiting funding in the county budget for hiring staff or for capital improvement, freeing up $4 to $5 million.

Spending $1 to $4 million in American Rescue Plan money.

Trying to sell the county’s stake in the Law Enforcement Building it jointly operates with Corvallis Police Department.

Funding backstops could be pieced together from several or one of the options presented by staff. Augerot said backstop options won't matter of the county can't pass its bond measure.

“I don’t want to get us all tied up in knots about it if it turns out it’s all for naught,” Augerot said.

