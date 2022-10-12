Benton County's eminent domain case for future courthouse gets judge

Benton County’s attempt to take about 29 acres of mostly farmland for its planned criminal justice campus is set for its first formal court appearance Oct. 25.

The county is trying to seize a North Corvallis property it claims is worth more than $5 million, between Corvallis Wastewater Reclamation facilities and the HP Inc. campus on Highway 20.

Property owners argue the county doesn’t have funding or development plans for the site and its eminent domain case is an overreach.

“The county has failed to certify any basis for its request for immediate possession of the property,” wrote defense attorney Bruce Cahn in an Oct. 5 court filing.

County officials envision a centralized site for its criminal justice system, starting with the building that will take over for the 134-year-old courthouse likely to collapse in an earthquake and district attorney’s office.

Those first projects carry an anticipated $58-million price tag, an estimated $33 million in loans with the rest paid by grant funding.

Eventually, the sheriff’s office and the county emergency management division could be sited on the campus as well as a jail to replace the building from the mid-1970s the county claims is too small.

The campus could cost more than $167 million.

Nick Kurth, manager of the county’s Justice System Improvement Program, said the county will take a $100 million bond measure to voters in May. Construction of the courthouse and the Benton County District Attorney's offices are not included in what it would pay for.

County officials had McFadden Ranch, as the site is called after its current owner, assessed and then offered a little more than $5.47 million. The county filed a complaint Sept. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court, suing to condemn the land under Oregon takings law to be repurposed for the public safety and welfare.

“Eminent domain is an extremely rare path for Benton County to choose, and we don’t take it lightly,” County Counsel Vance Croney stated in a September news release.

The court gave the property owner until Oct. 5 to respond, while the owner's attorney was out of the country.

With the owner's response on Oct. 5, judge Matthew Donohue will oversee the case.

“At best, the county has requested access to the property in order to do some pre-planning surveying, utility location, soil testing, and preliminary location analysis for the new courthouse,” wrote Cahn.

The entire property, 85.43 acres, was last valued at about $7.15 million in county tax records.

