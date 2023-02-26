From their home near Philomath, Cynthia Crosby and Connie Jordan can see potential.

Jordan’s 64 acres blend into nearly 2 square miles of grass fields and pasture that vanishes against tree-covered Marys Peak.

On Friday, Feb. 24, she paused her job of mucking out a stall and admired the parcel where, she said, a new stable, fencing and utility sheds made a promising start to the cattle and haying operation Crosby owns.

Benton County disagrees.

Planners in 2022 denied the women’s application to add housing to the farm and have since asserted Crosby and Jordan can survive on their retirement money. They say their labor, whatever it is, does not rise to the level of a commercial agricultural operation.

“It’s been a fight the whole way through,” Crosby said.

Horses

They’ve been land owners and business owners, an English teacher and a nurse.

But now Cynthia Crosby and Connie Jordan are appellants, taking a twice-denied application for housing relatives on the property to the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

They met in Colorado about 40 years ago, both women said, where they were roommates before going their separate ways. Crosby said they met up again when each was effectively moving on from the lives they’d lived in the intervening decades.

“We were in major transitions,” Crosby said.

Jordan worked a nearly four-decade career in China and Taiwan, where she built up second-language schools.

But she harbored an interest in horses — raising and caring for animals, housing and pasturing them.

She bought the Philomath-area property in 2015. She arranged to bring horses from Colorado to the nascent ranch and start a business.

Then she had open-heart surgery.

“I helped her out through that,” Crosby said.

Crosby is a registered nurse and moved to Oregon while her ex-husband attended university.

She ended up on the Philomath property, where she organized the farm business under her name, then immediately took to strategizing how the pair could make that business grow.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

They’ve crafted plans for rotating grazing lands or crops of grass for haying and have culled a herd of Dexter cattle which they’ll try to raise to the standards of association-specific guidelines.

“We decided how to use this property and make it a sustainable work and enjoyable work,” Crosby said.

They’re both 70 or older and both retired. But the farm is where they intend to toil until they can’t anymore.

Jordan and Crosby started thinking a couple of years ago, they said, about how they’d make the working farm their family legacy.

“It’s frustrating to us that we can’t do with it what we want,” Jordan said.

Legacy

Crosby said they’ve counted on hired help to aid their lifting and hauling and dragging and scraping, scooping, driving — everything laborious that goes with running a farm.

“And that’s what makes it all possible,” Crosby said.

A veterinary student at Oregon State University lived on an adjacent piece of property and helped with farming. But he eventually moved back to Arizona with his advanced degree, Crosby said.

A neighbor helped, too.

In time, the work fell to Crosby’s daughter, Claire Fulsher, and son-in-law, Kevin Fulsher. Now Crosby and Jordan are trying to ensure the Fulshers and their kids — Crosby’s grandkids whom Jordan called “cute little grandbabies” — gradually will take over the farm.

What they're seeking from the county is permission to build an accessory farm-help dwelling for a relative. It’s housing for a member of a property owner’s family, added to land zoned strictly for growing plants or livestock.

And in the eyes of the law, Crosby and Jordan are related. Each is named as the other’s principal beneficiary should they die.

“In our reorganizing our lives, I said, ‘Well, yeah,’” Crosby said, “'you be my trustee.'”

Jordan has no children. She has a brother, Crosby said, but he also has no children.

The farm eventually will go to the Fulshers.

Usage

Crosby and Jordan sat in front of the county’s highest elected leaders Tuesday, Feb. 21, and wondered whether their land use case was heading to a third denial.

County staffers have maintained throughout the process that Crosby and Jordan don’t make enough money off of their farming and that their property is too small to require on-site help.

“The cattle operation and the hay operation could cease tomorrow, and the appellants would continue to rely on their retirement savings to support their quality of life,” planner Inga Williams said.

Both county planning staff and the body of officials county commissioners have appointed to help navigate sometimes-labyrinthine land use policy rejected the request to house the Fulshers on the farm.

A Eugene-based land use attorney, Mike Reeder, argued in front of Benton County’s planning commission in November, the first half of the hearing, that Crosby and Jordan’s farming operation is commercial and that the farmers do require assistance.

Crosby told the commission she hoped that work would go to family instead of outside help.

When the commission took up the matter again in December, the women found only one ally. Three rejected the appeal, one member voted against it, and the fifth abstained from the vote.

The application then made its way to the Board of Commissioners in another appeal.

Reeder has argued that the county has not followed state law that requires jurisdictions be consistent when they apply standards used to make their land use decisions.

Standards, Reeder said, that are not “clear and objective,” as the state requires, must be waived.

“It’s almost ignored in the staff report, and to the extent it is discussed, it’s discussed erroneously,” Reeder said.

Arguments

In arguing that the county has been inconsistent in its fact-finding, Reeder described to commissioners at the Tuesday hearing how Benton County has granted similar applications.

Oregon’s highest administrative authority on how owners can make changes to their property has put forward standards for relative farm housing. County staffers say a farm qualifies for housing if it’s commercial, and it’s commercial if it:

Generates $80,000 of income each year, or

The farm is 80 or more acres.

“Would the loss of this farm negatively impact the area’s agricultural economy?” Williams said. “And in staff assessment this answer is no.”

And besides, staff concluded, the Fulshers live only a 15-minute drive away and therefore don’t require housing on the farm property to help.

Reached by phone on Friday, Reeder declined to answer questions about the appeal ahead of a March 7 hearing on the matter.

“We're asking the commissioners to reconsider, and that’s all I can say,” Reeder said.

But he did tell commissioners last week that staff’s use of the standards picked from Land Use Board of Appeals interpretations is incorrect.

County code does not reflect the LUBA standard, he said. It doesn't define what a commercial farm is or how to show that help is required to run such an operation.

“That is made up by staff,” Reeder said. “Staff is inserting a provision in the code that is not there, and that is a violation of state statute.”

And inconsistent with its own made-up rules, the county in 2019 approved an application for relative’s housing on a 47-acre hazelnut farm, he said.

That farm had made no money. But like Crosby's and Jordan's Philomath-area ranch, it planned to be commercially viable at some point.

Effectively, Reeder argued, the county’s commercial farm standards are subjective.

Without standards firmly reflected in county code, Reeder said, then staff opinion in the farm housing application is subjective.

For example, the distance relatives now live — “How far away would be too far? Well, is half an hour, an hour, two hours away too far? That’s a subjective call, and it cannot be applied to this case,” Reeder said.

The three-member Board of Commissioners did not immediately decide the appeal, continuing the hearing to a March meeting.

Reeder’s final argument took from case law, Oregon Supreme Court’s decision in a 1961 case he said makes clear that when the intent of a law-making body isn’t known, the county should side with the property owner.

“The tie goes to the property owner,” Reeder said.