Benton County wants new land rules for justice center, Corvallis leaders split

It turns out, the Corvallis property where Benton County officials want to put their new justice campus — complete with a courthouse, jail and more — isn't zoned for government buildings.

That had county officials make an unusual request to Corvallis leaders: Don't just lift that prohibition for the property near HP Inc. which is eyed for the new complex, but lift it for all similarly zoned industrial properties.

That had members of the Planning Commission perplexed and for some, a little perturbed. They eventually approved it on a 3-2 vote, and the matter next moves to the City Council.

Commission Co-chair Carl Price questioned whether such a request would be fair to private citizens and companies and wondered why the county took the broad approach.

“I’m really against carving out special exemptions for government that everyone can’t have,” Price said during the Wednesday meeting, Aug. 3. “Government needs to play by the rules everyone else is playing by.”

There are health and safety reasons for zoning a property for industry, Price said, and the removal of those protections could leave future office workers there exposed.

Senior Planner Jason Yaich responded, saying building and safety codes would largely address concerns about mixing uses. He cited other office-like uses, such as veterinary services and vocational training, that are allowed in general industrial zoning, and added that other types of industrial zones in the city do allow administrative services.

Benton County wants Corvallis to allow “civic use types” because of the offices it plans to build at the justice campus which may house a correctional facility, courthouse, district attorney’s office, sheriff’s office and emergency operations center.

According to the city land development code, civic use types include the performance of educational, recreational, cultural, utility, protective, governmental and other uses “strongly vested with public or social importance."

“In my mind, we should never propose for government what others don’t have,” Price said. “In this case, it’s not a benefit to the public. The whole purpose of this is to take away from what one of our stated goals is — and that’s all those offices downtown.”

The industrial zone would permit some of the county's plans but not the courthouse or District Attorney's office.

City Hall staff was OK with the county's ask, with a staff report noting the county and city have administrative offices associated with industrial uses at various locations. An example includes the city’s Public Works compound in a general industrial zone.

During the meeting, examples of private business with public-facing offices in industrial zones were noted by Senior Planner Sarah Johnson, who listed Willamette Graystone, Girding Builders and 2 Towns Ciderhouse.

Commissioner Paul Woods questioned why the county simply didn’t pursue a zone change for the property rather than the heavier-handed alteration of the city's land development code. He echoed Price’s argument that either industry should be separate for health and safety reasons or there should be some report showing industrial areas are now considered safer.

“In either case, it shouldn’t matter whether the person works for the government or not,” Woods said. “Their health is the paramount thing.”

Woods suggested the county should build on property it already owns a block behind the current courthouse, the site of the Benton County Sheriff's and Corvallis police headquarters.

“All they need to do is raze that spot and build a multistory structure,” he said. “They’ve come up with reasons why they don’t want to do that, but I’ve never been convinced by any of them.”

Price and Woods voted against recommending the code amendment to the City Council. Commissioners Carolyn Mayers, Jerry Shean and Roberta Smith supported the recommendation. Commissioner Tom Jensen abstained, having missed the discussion and deliberations.

The code amendment would apply to all general industrial zones in Corvallis, not just the justice campus. It would also include limited industrial-office and limited industrial zoning. Nongovernmental office uses are permitted by right under certain conditions in the limited industrial-office zone.

A council ruling, expected in September, would be final unless the case is appealed to the State Land Use Board of Appeals.

The justice campus is planned a mile north of downtown Corvallis on 29.53 acres of an 85-acre site on Second Street known as McFadden Ranch, adjacent to the HP Inc. campus. Benton County recently bid $5.4 million for the site.

A bond of up to $100 million is under consideration to fund the facilities included in the Justice System Improvement Program. It would be the largest capital bond measure in the county’s history, according to a county document.