Benton County takes North Corvallis parcel for justice campus

A judge has ordered a property owner to cede 29 acres of mostly farmland to Benton County for a proposed suite of criminal justice buildings, giving tenants until June to move out.

Debra Velure, a circuit court judge in Lane County, signed an order Monday, Nov. 21, granting Benton County immediate possession of the property, between Corvallis Wastewater Reclamation facilities and the HP Inc. campus on Highway 20.

The order does not indicate the ultimate price Benton County will owe landowner McFadden Ranch LLC for the land.

The order stipulates Benton County has to allow time for tenants in a residence called “the club house” to run out a lease that ends June 1.

“The parties agree Benton County may wholly or partially remove the house and any structures within the curtilage area after May 31, 2023,” Velure said in the order.

Benton County’s lawsuit had sought the property under Oregon’s takings law, arguing work has to start in 2023 to take advantage of $25 million in state funding and get ahead of delays finding construction material and equipment.

Terms of the transfer

Velure’s order lays out requirements for both the county and McFadden Ranch, setting a summer timeline for start of construction.

“The tenancy shall end, all personal property shall be removed, the lease agreement terminated, and the house vacated,” the order reads.

Velure ordered Benton County to reimburse Gilmour Farms LLC. $45,675 by Dec. 12 for crops on the land it rents from McFadden Ranch, abutting the club house. McFadden Ranch, in turn, has to terminate its rental agreement with Gilmour Farms by Dec. 31.

The order also states Benton County can’t cut off road access or utilities to the property. Benton County also must control weeds on the property after acquiring the parcel, until Sept. 1.

And the county will refund $2,502.44 to McFadden Ranch for taxes on the 29 acres, about 34% of the total property and tax bill.

County officials assessed and offered a little more than $5.47 million for the site, then filed Sept. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court to condemn the land for use in public safety and welfare.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The court gave the property owner until Oct. 5 to respond, while the owner’s attorney was out of the country. With the owner’s response on Oct. 5, judge Matthew Donohue was assigned to oversee the case.

Judge Locke Williams disqualified himself from the case along with Benton County colleagues Donohue and Joan Demarest in an Oct. 20 court order. With that, the case landed in the hands of the Lane County judge.

County officials envision a centralized site for the county’s criminal justice system, a $167 million campus on the McFadden acreage that could eventually include the offices of the sheriff and a jail.

The county is expected to seek most of its funding in May, when it takes a $100 million bond measure to voters.

Time is of the essence

But first the county will construct a building to take over for its 134-year-old courthouse and district attorney’s office, budgeted at $58 million in loans and grant funding.

Benton County’s public works director, Gary Stockhoff, said in an affidavit that the county has to build its news courthouse by June 25, 2025, or the state will retain any money not spent from a $25 million allocation Oregon made in its budget for the construction.

“Timely project completion depends on construction beginning in late summer 2023,” the affidavit states.

Stockhoff asserted the county will need the city of Corvallis to approve an application for its use of the parcel before construction can start. Whether Corvallis grants the land use application will depend on surveys for sensitivity of wetlands, traffic and cultural artifacts to digging and building.

Benton County anticipates filing the land use application on Dec. 19, according to the affidavit.

Only upon city approval can Benton County receive funds and order materials and equipment for construction.

In the affidavit Stockhoff said purchasers are seeing longer delays receiving roofing materials, generators, and air conditioning equipment among other construction items.

“Each week Benton County’s possession is delayed pushes those lead times further out and closer to the June 2025 deadline,” Stockhoff stated in the affidavit.

Related stories: