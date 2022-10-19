Benton County suspends bus fares, rides become free

The on-demand, pay-per-ride bus serving aging and people with disabilities in Benton County is about to serve a lot more.

Benton County executives approved a request from their finance department to suspend billing on the $7-per-ride bus line that makes about 130 trips each month, effectively waiving fares.

The county takes billing information from its contractor, nonprofit Dial-A-Bus, and charges riders for fares from a month prior. Benton Area Transit, the government bus service, spends $1,000 each month processing bills that net $400 in revenue.

“That’s not a lot for how much work it is,” county Chief Finance Officer Rick Crager said in an interview.

Crager said riders dispute charges, don’t remember rides, and some bills can tie up hours of staff time.

He told county commissioners that its transit district charges about $2,000 each month but collects only $1,400. After staff time, that’s $400 revenue each month.

“Even though it’s not a huge impact to our budget, every dollar counts,” Commissioner Nancy Wyse said.

Benton County will seek to pay for bus services with state transportation grants. Crager said he anticipates more riders will take advantage of Benton Area Transit once fees effectively are waived.

“There are a lot of people out there who don’t have the $7,” Crager said.

Crager said he’ll evaluate ridership in June and recommend then whether commissioners reinstate fares.

Corvallis Transit System, the city’s bus service, ended fares in 2011.