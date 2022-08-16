Benton County picks architect for new courthouse

Benton County officials have chosen an architect for a $50 million new courthouse project.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted for DLR Group over two other firms that partnered on a pitch — Pinnacle Architecture, Inc. and KMB Architects — at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16. DLR Group has been consulting on what the county calls its Justice System Improvement Program since February 2020, and is currently tasked with site planning for the justice campus.

“DLR Group has been our predesign, or conceptual design, consultant,” said Nick Kurth, who is managing the justice improvement project. “They’ve been instrumental.”

Commissioners Pat Malone and Nancy Wyse voted in favor of DLR Group. Commissioner Xan Augerot is away on vacation.

The courthouse is part of a proposed justice complex planned in North Corvallis near HP Inc. The Board of Commissioners recently voted to include a new District Attorney’s Office in the courthouse, which carries an $8 million price tag.

Billed as the Community Safety and Justice Campus, the courthouse location would also house a new correctional facility, sheriff’s office (with parole and probation office) and emergency operations center as part of a push to revamp the county’s justice system.

Final candidates for architecture and engineering of the new courthouse were interviewed Aug. 4, Public Works Director Gary Stockhoff said at Tuesday's meeting.

“We had a panel of stakeholders interview the final two candidates,” Stockhoff said. “It is recommended unanimously that DLR be selected.”

The recommendation was based on past experience including courthouse designing and other justice-related projects, understanding of trauma-informed design, a working relationship with the state’s Justice Department, the history of the team working with the county, and their availability, Stockhoff said.

County Administrator Joe Kerby called it a critical decision because the courthouse work will set the stage for the rest of the justice campus.

The new courthouse and D.A.’s Office were dropped from a bond measure of up to $100 million, which is under consideration for the 2023 primary ballot to fund the justice improvement program.

Previously promoted as part of the program, the new courthouse will instead be funded through borrowing and a 50% state matching grant. The matching funds do not include the costs associated with new facilities for the DA’s office.

In all, the county will borrow $33 million for the courthouse and D.A.’s Office. The overall justice project is calculated to cost more than $167 million. The money Benton County plans to borrow for the combo courthouse-D.A.'s Office doubles its current debt load.

Another potential variable is the cost of the land on which the justice campus would be built. Benton County has offered $5.4 million for the land and may employ eminent domain, a court process that allows governments to take private property for public purposes, if the offer is refused.

During a recent special meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Kurth noted the “seismic challenges” faced by the historic courthouse in downtown Corvallis. He said from a safety standpoint, the sooner courthouse staff can be relocated the better.

The courthouse design process will begin in fall with an opening scheduled for 2025. Benton County Public Works is managing the project.

“This is exciting,” Malone said. “This has been at least a two and a half year journey, and as we are able to make decisions the project becomes more and more real.”