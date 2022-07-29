Benton County offers $5.4M for justice campus site

Following a closed-door meeting Friday, July 29, Benton County officials voted unanimously to make a last and best offer of $5,477,700 for a North Corvallis property eyed for a new justice campus.

If negotiations are unsuccessful, the county likely will file an eminent domain case, a court process that allows governments to take private property.

In March, the Benton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution declaring it necessary and in the public’s best interest to use eminent domain. The county is seeking 29.53 acres of an 85-acre site known as McFadden Ranch.

As of March, the county had tried twice to negotiate “a fair purchase,” but could not come to an agreement with the property owner, according to a news release at the time.

Prior to the vote Friday, the motion was amended to include the construction of appropriate access from Highway 20 to the portion of parcel that would be retained by the owner.

“The Board of Commissioners believes this is a fair offer based on the independent appraisal,” said Commissioner Nancy Wyse, board chair, verifying the statement with other board members for a news release.

The details of the appraisal have not yet been made public.

The county must wait at least 40 days from the date of its last and best offer is made in writing to the property owner, County Counsel Vance Croney said in an email, adding the appraisal must be included with that offer.

Croney anticipated the offer would be delivered Friday, July 29. With that, the 40-day window would run through Sept. 7. If the county isn’t able to negotiate a purchase in that time, it could file its eminent domain lawsuit any time afterward, he said.

The appraisal remains confidential until it’s submitted to the court during the trial phase, Croney said.

If eminent domain succeeds, a jury will determine what compensation the county is required to pay owner McFadden Ranch LLC for the land in question, which sits adjacent to HP Inc. Commissioners chose the site after nearly two years of consideration.

At the time of the selection, officials estimated the land could cost between $5.6 million and $7.9 million.

Using eminent domain, which is also known as "taking" a property, could get the county access to the site for surveying before court proceedings are complete, necessary to maintain a tight timeline the county has created. A judge will decide if and when the county takes control of the property.

Federal law requires governments to pay fair-market value when they take a property in the name of a public good. The resolution and eminent domain proceedings do not preclude the possibility of a negotiated sale — and may even encourage one, county officials have said.

The program also includes a $50 million new courthouse, but that element is no longer part of the bond. Commissioners voted unanimously July 19 to drop the new courthouse from the proposed bond, preferring to rely on a 50% state matching grant with a plan to borrow the rest. That keeps the courthouse on track for the House Bill 5006 state grant agreement, county staff said.

The county plans on grouping together most of the new justice program facilities at what it’s calling the Community Safety and Justice Campus. The crisis center will be downtown.

The three-phase project is expected to take 10 years, beginning with an assessment that was conducted from 2017 to 2018 and ending with the doors opening on the last of the proposed new facilities in 2027 or 2028.

