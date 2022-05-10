Benton County not likely to add money for homeless to bond measure

County officials seem to agree: Money for homeless programs doesn’t really fit with planned improvements to justice-related facilities in Benton County.

The question of tacking on funds for the Home, Opportunity, Planning, and Equity Advisory Board — a city-county joint venture known as HOPE and aimed at helping the unhoused — to a planned bond measure to fund the construction of a justice complex was raised at the Benton County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, May 10.

The conversation focused on how such services as courts, emergency operations and law enforcement cross over with work done by HOPE. Project manager Nick Kurth said members of the public sent commissioners emails asking about adding funding specifically to address homelessness to the 2023 bond measure that will help pay for the Justice System Improvement Program.

“Certainly there is an intersection, there’s no denying that, between justice system involvement, our activities to improve the justice system and homelessness,” Kurth said.

Summarizing, Kurth said the county has set up two independent initiatives between the justice improvement program and HOPE. He said he’s in regular contact with HOPE program Coordinator Julie Arena, and both face challenges in terms of public engagement on their efforts.

“We know there’s elements in (the Justice System Improvement Program) that are definitely going to benefit individuals who are homeless and may become 'justice system-involved,'” he said. “The crisis center is an excellent example of that."

Kurth also noted the plans for a mental health wing in a larger correctional facility as part of the crossover between improving the justice system and handling homelessness in Benton County.

County Administrator Joe Kerby told commissioners he wants to keep the bond proposal simple. He believes adding another element would confuse an already complicated, and in some cases controversial, topic. He wouldn’t connect the two unless voters supported that in a bond survey.

“I don’t think we should be trying to address the issue of people who are unhoused in the community with the Community Safety and Justice Campus,” Commissioner Xan Augerot said, using the newly approved terminology for the chosen site of future justice-related facilities near HP Inc., formerly known as the "north site."

“It’s a separate issue. In the longer term, things may evolve,” she said. “But right now, no. It’s not the right time and place.”

Commissioner Pat Malone said the justice plan is complicated enough without adding anything.

“The homeless issue is important,” he said. “And we’re working on it, but not in this context.”

Commissioner Nancy Wyse said she too prefers a simple approach.

“I feel good about where we’ve landed,” Wyse said. “We’re aware of the idea, and who knows? It’s still floating around out there, but for now, I think we’re good moving in the direction we’ve decided.”

Chris Edmonds of Lake Oswego-based Coastline Public Relations, a consultant hired by the county, told the Board of Commissioners a recent survey out of Springfield regarding a public safety levy indicated homelessness is among the top issues there.

Edmonds said the main reason why survey takers supported that levy is the pledge of additional mental health services for those interacting with law enforcement. He said there’s a reasonable basis to assume voters want a more holistic approach to public safety to address not just crime but homelessness and ancillary issues.

“But I agree that facilities funding for specific houselessness initiatives and developing funding is probably a bridge too far to incorporate into a bond measure that’s nearly finalized and is focused specifically on community safety and justice facilities,” he said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

