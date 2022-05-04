Benton County moves ahead with hiking tobacco dealers' licenses

Tobacco dealers in Benton County will pay a 16-fold increase for licenses and operate under stricter oversight under updated county code.

County staff have said the current $35 a year license fee does not fully fund enforcement and oversight efforts for the local program, only covering administration.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, May 3, held a public hearing regarding the changes, but no one testified either for or against.

Oregon Senate Bill 587, which passed last year, required retailers selling tobacco products, including vapes, to be licensed by Jan. 1. Under SB 587, jurisdictions such as Benton County with existing tobacco retail license programs could either opt-in for the state’s program, allow local public health to run programs, or run programs themselves.

Corvallis has had a tobacco retail license requirement since 1997, with Benton County and Philomath adopting theirs soon after.

At $560, the fee in Benton County will be significantly higher than before, according to county documents. The documents give comparisons with other areas, including Eugene going from $150 to $600 and Clatsop County going from $350 to $530. Multnomah County will charge $580 and the state is charging $953.

It will help pay for retailer outreach and education, compliance and complaint-based inspections, and remediation planning and follow-up for retail violators. It also pays for quarter-time enforcement staff and the ability to temporarily hire too-young-for-tobacco sales inspectors to ensure retailers are not selling to the under-aged.

Responding to questions Tuesday about rules prohibiting tobacco dealers within 1,000 feet of each other and also within 1,000 of schools, Healthy Communities Manager Sara Hartstein said the setbacks have been in place for unincorporated Benton County areas, Corvallis and Philomath since around 2016.

In the process of implementing the setbacks, Hartstein said research showed tobacco dealers were more densely located in areas with higher Oregon Health Plan membership, which can also indicate income status. The setbacks were meant to break up targeted marketing efforts through retail locations.

“To have our establishment located within 1,000 feet of schools, or densely located in areas where there’s higher levels of poverty or OHP membership, is really against what we’re trying to do in public health to prevent future addictions and chronic illnesses from smoking and tobacco use,” Hartstein said.

All jurisdictions in the county — Corvallis, Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village — will fall under the same program. North Albany won’t be included in the Benton County plan. Those retailers are under the state program, according to county staff.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a first reading of an ordinance amending the county code regarding tobacco retail licenses. A second reading is scheduled for May 17 with an effective date slated for June 16. The annual license renewal process has a June 30 deadline. Enforcement begins July 1.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

