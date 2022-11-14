Benton County mental health clinic now due mid-2024, not early 2023

A clinic for treating mental health crises, the first shovel-ready piece of Benton County’s estimated $167-million suite of justice system upgrades, won’t be ready for an additional 18 months.

When funding was secured in 2021, Nick Kurth, the project manager helming the county justice center overhaul, hoped the clinic would be ready in early 2023.

Now the county estimates construction won’t end until early summer, 2024.

Benton County pulled together $7.7 million for the crisis center, including a $1 million federal budget appropriation, $1.25 million in American Rescue Plan grant funding, and a $5.45-million appropriation from Oregon’s budget.

Kurth said $7.7 million was enough to build an 8,000-square-foot clinic. That funding also lifted the clinic, an effort by the county to intercede in the unhoused-to-jail pipeline, out of the about $100 million in funding obligations Benton will seek from voters in May.

The building’s contractor, Gerding Builders LLC, is working with a fixed budget while construction costs are still volatile under historic inflation. That budgeting also has drawn out the construction timeline, said Cory Gorgan, county spokesperson.

As envisioned, county behavioral health employees would tend to clients voluntarily housed for fewer than 24 hours in an area called “the chairs.”

Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis provides secured, in-patient care for involuntary clients.

But the county clinic would provide a space for people in the throes of mental health crisis to stabilize and for staff to connect clients with such services as prescribing medical providers or counseling.

Clients could stay in private beds for up to 30 days if they need more time to stabilize.

The clinic will add beds to a service system advocates say vastly underserves the needs of Corvallis’ unhoused populations. Benton County has just one bed now serving roughly the same function.

Benton County planned to build the clinic at the former site of its Board of Commissioners office, but cost-prohibitive remodels led to a new construction at Van Buren Avenue and Fourth Street, previously D & M Auto Sales.

The county team in charge of building the clinic took more time than estimated to select a firm to design the clinic building and sought public input ahead of the design from a committee.

Seattle-based Mahlum Architects has been tapped to develop the clinic’s design.

Benton County Behavioral Health assembled representatives from a hospital, Medicaid provider, counseling services at Oregon State University among others working in mental health services to a committee that gets a say in the design process.

