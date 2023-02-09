Benton County is granting some of its workforce an option to stay out of the office March 1, when departments begin formalizing agreements with employees to end or continue work from home.

Some employees have only ever known a home office after nearly three years of coronavirus pandemic-era telecommute arrangements.

“Is a majority of their work remote? Yeah. I know we have a small handful,” said Tracy Martineau, county human resources manager.

The county’s elected board heard the proposed policy that takes three years of lessons learned by leadership and condenses them into a formal request process to work from home.

“Telework is not an entitlement, it is not a countywide benefit, and it in no way changes the terms and conditions of employment with Benton County,” the draft policy states.

County departments will have discretion in granting telecommute schedules.

Some jobs, the county policy concludes, are better served from a county office, and managers and supervisors will decide which of those jobs are eligible to work afield.

Criteria include whether a worker would need duplicated equipment or software, incurring more cost to do the job from home.

Martineau said county workers broadly use laptops instead of desktop workstations, meaning those who work from home likely aren't costing the county on duplicated information technology demands.

Guidelines in the draft policy also consider whether an employee can work without direct supervision, whether their working from home would negatively affect the employee's team, or whether they can interface with county customers remotely.

The policy distinguishes between informal agreements, such as working from home for a short-term project or on the road during travel, and regularly scheduled work shifts from outside the office.

Martineau told the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 7 her department has sought a policy cementing how and when an employee can work from home for more than a year.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“It probably has been 18 months,” Martineau said in a Thursday, Feb. 9 interview.

It’s impossible to determine how many employees were working from home while informal policies changed in that time, Martineau said.

"It's been pretty fluid," she said.

Employers, including public entities like the county government, frequently updated those policies under changing state guidelines meant to halt the advance of the deadliest virus in the nation’s history.

Oregon Health Authority required businesses to close in-person workspaces, and, later, enforced masking and distancing guidelines or else face fines from the state workplace safety regulator.

“We had many policy changes,” Martineau said.

She said the policy does not act as a recall for employees still working afield and mostly affects fewer than 10 employees who handle medical billing and coding.

Some of those worked from home before the start of the pandemic, she said.

“I’m not expecting anything to change day to day,” Martineau said. “That wasn’t the intention of this.”

Martineau said the transition back into the office was "uneventful," handled supervisor by supervisor after lockdowns ended.

"It was a gradual migration back in for the folks who were able to work remotely," she said.