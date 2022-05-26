Benton County lets burn ban die

After hearing from state and local fire agency leaders, Benton County commissioners decided to drop their efforts to enact a local burn ban ahead of wildfire season.

The Board of Commissioners was slated to discuss possible changes to the county code regarding emergency procedures at its meeting Tuesday, May 24. The second reading of an ordinance, including a burn ban, was scheduled to occur. The first reading happened April 19. It takes two readings to change or add new laws.

Prior to the board meeting, several issues emerged from a conversation with county officials, according to County Counsel Vance Croney. Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared concerns about jurisdictional boundaries for burning reports, Croney said, adding that some fires permitted by Oregon Department of Forestry would conflict with proposed local rules.

Another issue Croney noted was determining whether the ban would be confined to unincorporated county areas not under local or state protection, or would it have wider reach into those jurisdictions. With those questions, Croney said, the consensus was to let the revision die and bring back a clearer version.

The idea of a county burn ban was sparked by worries about fighting rural fires and the desire for more public education around wildfire season safety. But it may not be needed considering the protection and public outreach coordinated and provided by state and local fire agencies, according to local officials.

“We work very tightly with (Oregon Department of Forestry) and their public use restrictions,” Philomath Fire Chief Tom Miller, Benton County Fire Defense Board district chief, said. “Both Linn and Benton county Fire Defense Board chiefs follow their recommendations for burning.”

Miller also cited a “feverish” collaborative public education campaign about burn bans during the summer. He also noted conditions that will trigger all fire agencies in the county to respond to a wildfire. He asked the Board of Commissioners to support ongoing efforts rather than pursue an ordinance amending the county code.

“If our partners are all saying this isn’t going to accomplish much, it’s going to be a lot of work, I want to be thoughtful of our staff time and all of your staff time working on this,” Commissioner Nancy Wyse said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

