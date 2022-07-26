Benton County hears pitch from the guy who helped legalize mushrooms in Oregon

Advocates for psilocybin therapy visited the Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, July 26 to share expertise on the use of psychedelic mushrooms in therapeutic settings.

The Healing Advocacy Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to development, implementation and education regarding the first regulated psilocybin therapy program in the U.S., said Executive Director Sam Chapman, who also managed the campaign for Measure 109, which made Oregon the first state to legalize psilocybin.

In Benton County, Measure 109 passed with 63.4% support, the most from any county outside of Multnomah. The state passed the measure with 55.7% approval.

The Oregon Health Authority is setting rules for psilocybin mushrooms and their administration, a process expected to be finalized in December. The agency begins licensing providers on Jan. 2.

Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, Chapman told the board that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of five Americans were experiencing symptoms of clinical anxiety or depression, but now over a third of Oregonians say they are experiencing symptoms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here in Oregon, the mental health crisis is very acute,” Chapman said. “Oregon’s mental health crisis is actually the third worst in the country currently.”

Research studies on psilocybin mushrooms in the last five to 10 years show promise in using the drug to treat depression, end-of-life anxiety and addiction, he said. The Food and Drug Administration granted it a “breakthrough therapy designation,” meaning it may surpass what’s currently available today.

Measure 109 puts regulatory framework under the Oregon Health Authority, allowing trained practitioners to administer psilocybin at licensed facilities. A two-year development period was imposed before issuing licenses. The measure requires training and licensing for psilocybin facilitators, manufacturers and testing labs. It also requires a psilocybin product tracking system.

As the first state to legalize the drug, there’s a responsibility to get the services model right, Chapman said. With all eyes on Oregon, the foundation of the program has to be rooted in safety and access, he said, adding for many who are suffering, the current options just don’t work.

“Measure 109 does not pretend to be a panacea; psilocybin therapy is not for everyone,” he said. “But we do feel strongly it could work for some people.”

Chapman laid out four steps in the psilocybin services model:

Assessment: Participants are screened and matched with facilitators based on needs and fit.

Intention-setting: Participant goals are incorporated, and safety plans developed in preparation.

Administration session: Psilocybin is administered, and facilitators oversee and support participants.

Integration session: Participants meet with facilitators, integrate insights from experience into daily life.

“No psilocybin will be leaving the premises,” he said, “nor will the participants who are receiving services.”

Going into a list of what Measure 109 does not allow, Chapman said that includes no retail sales; no off-site consumption, possession, or production; no branding or advertising of products; no unregulated or untracked psilocybin production, delivery, or inventory; no service centers near schools and no access for minors.

The measure automatically opts-in counties and municipalities to permit psilocybin. Local governments can opt out by putting a ban or two-year moratorium on the General Election ballot before Aug. 19. Those accepting the state’s rules are still allowed to establish time, place and manner restrictions on the drug.

Restrictions on psilocybin include:

Service centers cannot be located within 1,000 feet of schools or within exclusively residential city zones.

Manufacturers cannot be located within a residence or mixed-use property that includes a residence or within an area zoned for residential use.

Psilocybin products must be secured within a licensed facility in locked storage accessible only to employees.

Sales or any other transfers of psilocybin must occur inside the licensed premises, and psilocybin and psilocybin products can only be ingested at licensed service centers.

