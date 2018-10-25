Here is a look at public meetings scheduled for the coming days.
Monday
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room. The board will discuss its recent open house, review initiative applications and discuss board growth and membership.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., and will discuss the infrastructure, neighborhood and community safety pieces of its strategic plan update.
Friday
The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room