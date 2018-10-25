Try 1 month for 99¢

Here is a look at public meetings scheduled for the coming days.

Monday

• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room. The board will discuss its recent open house, review initiative applications and discuss board growth and membership.

• The Philomath City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., and will discuss the infrastructure, neighborhood and community safety pieces of its strategic plan update.

Friday

The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room

