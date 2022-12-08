Benton County gets strict on construction runoff

Construction permitting is about to get a lot more restrictive in rural Benton County under rules that are four times narrower about how much soil can be disturbed at a job site.

County staff told Benton’s elected board of officials Tuesday, Dec. 6, to anticipate more permits issued under state-enforced federal environmental law to control soil erosion and runoff from new and newly completed development.

The county will have to update its stormwater code ahead of a March 1 deadline under its own permit, filed with Oregon. That permit, stemming from the 1972 U.S. Clean Water Act, regulates the total load of pollutants, like metals and solid waste, that find their way from many sources into common waterways.

“Which is terrible for aquatic health,” said Gordon Kurtz, an associate in the county Engineering Division.

Generally, construction disturbing more than one-quarter acre or more of soil will trip a county requirement to capture and treat runoff from the site under an erosion and sediment control permit.

Currently, the county allows construction to disturb up to 1 acre, or four times more area.

County staff were unable to say how many construction sites will be affected but said the strict rules change will require runoff permitting for “many more” developments.

And staff won’t know whether the county needs to increase permitting fees or staff hours to cover the increased work until after Jan. 1, said Darren Nichols, who directs the county’s Community Development Department.

Oregon’s erosion control requirements also will be established in a permitting process with its Department of Environmental Quality that covers development, typically rural, not falling under a regulated jurisdiction like Benton County.

“This redundant permitting is a trait of this regulation,” Kurtz said. “It’s unfortunate, but its’ really unavoidable.”

The state also will require Benton County to include more paved area in its stormwater controls.

County rules require owners of property with more than 25,000 square feet — about 0.57 acres — of impervious surface like asphalt or roofs to ensure stormwater runoff is captured onsite and treated.

Those rules applied only to property near Corvallis and Philomath, inside the cities’ urban growth boundaries or the Corvallis Urbanized Area.

Staff are seeking a code amendment from county commissioners requiring controls on total impervious surface of 10,580 square feet, one-quarter acre.

In an interview, Nichols would not say whether the new requirements capture more residential properties.

“We don’t have a good sense yet how different types of development will be affected,” he said. “But certainly, the square footage requirements are decreasing."

Property owners get to the lower trigger area much more quickly with surfaces that commonly include houses, outbuildings like sheds, and driveways.

“A gravel road, if properly constructed, should not be pervious,” Kurtz told commissioners.

Cities already require stringent runoff controls with significantly lower thresholds — typically about 2,500 square feet, meaning nearly all construction is required to treat stormwater.

Benton County will be closing a timber harvest loophole, a third anticipated change to runoff rules.

Under forest standards laws, landowners and timber operators who don’t replace trees don’t have to control runoff from previously forested land.

“If you don’t replant it, there’s no control for erosion,” said community development staffer Greg Verret.