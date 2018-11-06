Democrat Pat Malone claimed an early lead Tuesday night in a five-way battle for an open seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners, and Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber grabbed an early advantage over three challengers in his bid for re-election.
In the first batch of results from Tuesday night's election, Malone, with 17,754 votes, held a 2-to-1 advantage over his nearest challenger, Sami Al-AbRabbuh, with 8,846 votes. Libertarian Eric Gradine was third, with 4,213 votes, with Max Mania fourth and Timothy Dehne in fifth.
In the race for Corvallis mayor, Traber, with 11,144 votes, led former Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg, with 6,002 votes. Dean Codo and Riley Doraine each had slightly less than 1,000 votes.
In the five contested races for the Corvallis City Council, early leads were claimed by Ward 1's Jan Napack, Ward 2's Charles Maughan, Ward 3's Hyatt Lytle, Ward 5's Charlyn Ellis and Ward 9's Andrew Struthers.
In Philomath, Eric Niemann enjoyed an early lead for mayor over Jerry Jackson Sr.
Nine candidates were seeking six seats on the Philomath council. Early results had these six candidates on top: Chas Jones, Marion Dark, Terry Weiss, Doug Edmonds, David Low and Matthew Thomas.