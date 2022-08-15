Benton County considering truncating its meeting minutes

The minutes for Benton County public meetings soon may shrink, leaving a lot of details on the figurative cutting room floor.

County staffers are trying to convince elected officials to go along with a plan to “streamline” the minutes, the written record of what happens in meetings, ditching a longer, narrative format for a product they can get out faster. So far, elected officials are split.

The long-form style is costing workers too much time, which is a transparency issue itself, staff say. It can take weeks to produce minutes from the weekly Board of Commissioners meetings, and longer still before commissioners can sign off on them.

“When I first got onboard here, for whatever reasons, there had been no usable minutes done for years,” Commissioner Pat Malone said at last week’s meeting. He recalled staff working through years of meetings to update the records.

“We’ve been fighting this for years,” he said.

The workload

Maura Kwiatkowski, executive assistant to county administration, said the public agency has to weigh the responsibility of complying with state law regarding its minutes-keeping with the desire for full transparency, even as it struggles in timeliness.

“There have been a number of challenges and staffing changes, limited resources and also the COVID pandemic that have been some barriers to timely completion,” Kwiatkowski said at last week’s commissioners meeting. “During the pandemic, a lot of the administrative resources were redeployed to the joint information center, the emergency operations center.”

Typical turnaround time to make written minutes publicly available is around three weeks, Kwiatkowski said. Video and audio recordings typically come out much faster, available a day or two after a request. She said by streamlining, the board couple could be approving minutes within two weeks of meetings.

Minutes that capture a meeting in significant detail require about two hours of work for every hour of a meeting, Kwiatkowski said. That means a typical three-hour board meeting would translate to six hours of recordkeeping, on top of the time spent taking notes at the meeting.

The law

Oregon law sets forth minimum requirements for minutes; they must document attendees, dispositions, orders, ordinances, resolutions, vote results, references to documents discussed, and the substance of discussions.

To streamline the process, Kwiatkowski proposes switching from a narrative format to summarizing, and including supporting materials from meeting packets as well as hyperlinks to related materials, video and audio recordings, and audio/video timestamps for each agenda item.

The law only requires audio and video recordings be maintained for a year after minutes have been prepared, County Counsel Vance Croney said by email. By increasing that, the county exceeds the mandate and also gives access for a period of time likely to reflect lifespan of public interest in a particular matter.

After three years, the county has the option to destroy or maintain the recordings, just as it does for any public records after the retention period expires, Croney said. He also said the meeting summaries would contain sufficient details to understand discussions, and that the recordings are meant to supplement, not replace, that understanding.

A disagreement

Malone said it doesn’t make sense to stick with the more detailed format. He said a shorter, quicker version may see more use from the public and officials.

But colleague Nancy Wyse is not enthusiastic about the plan, saying she still wants the conversations documented for transparency. Other governments make it work, she noted, and suggested the county consider contracting with minutes-takers if needed.

“My opinion is that we need to at least stay at the current level of detail,” Wyse said. “I feel like that is the best way to serve the public.”

Recalling trouble in the past with searching for public documents and following the results of local governments, she said if someone with her level of interest has faced hurdles, it must be hard for the average community member.

With the two commissioners divided and Commissioner Xan Augerot absent, the matter will return to the board in two weeks. Meanwhile, County Administrator Joe Kerby was asked to look into contracting out for minutes-taking.

Coming soon: Talking points

In a somewhat related topic last week, the county’s new public information officer, Cory Grogan, offered a service commissioners could take advantage of — talking points responding to media coverage of county issues.

Grogan said in past work he’s provided media analysis and talking points to keep people on the same page. He said it’s beyond the typical scope of work in the public information office but could be applied from local to international media coverage, and from ongoing reporting to breaking news emergencies.

“Any time we can objectively gather information to give you guys a better situational picture, that’s something that we take pride in and want to do effectively,” Grogan said. “If this product helps with that, we want to make you aware of it.”

With the county’s $167 million justice improvement program in the spotlight, as well as a potential bond measure of up to $100 million plus $33 million in borrowing to fund it, Malone said he could see where the media analysis and talking points could be useful in gauging community sentiment. Wyse agreed.

“I really appreciate you coming in and bringing new ideas,” she said.