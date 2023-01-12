Benton County CEO says c'ya, heads east for colder pastures

Benton County's CEO is leaving for a job in Colorado.

Joe Kerby will return to the state of his birth in March, according to a Jefferson County, Colorado, news release, ending a more than five-year stint as a county administrator in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Mid-Valley Media was unable to reach Kerby for comment.

Kerby will oversee 3,287 employees and the outlay of a $758-million budget as manager of the government near central Colorado, covering part of the southwestern Denver metropolitan area. The county has a population of 583,000 people.

“We are confident that he will lead Jefferson County from Day 1, and that makes him the ideal choice,” Andy Kerr, chair of that elected board, said in the release.

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners announced in the Wednesday, Jan. 11 release that officials selected Kerby for his more than three decades managing local governments.

County documents show the Colorado job earned a $213,777 salary in 2021.

Kerby will take up post as the top employee March 20, according to the release. It’s unclear how much Jefferson County will pay him.

He started November 2017 in Benton County. Last month officials described him as a dedicated public servant. He has overseen a grueling recovery from coronavirus pandemic turnover and the near-$180 million county justice system overhaul.

Mid-Valley Media discovered Kerby applied to administrator jobs at cities and counties in Florida as recently as 2022 looking to get closer, he said, to his hobbies of sailing and scuba diving and to his family.

“If COVID taught me anything, it’s that family should be everything,” Kerby said in a December interview.

Kerby earns about $220,000 at Benton County, according to applications filed in Florida. The county has a population of about 96,000.

He previously worked as an administrator in cities and counties in Kansas and Colorado, where he grew up and reportedly has family.

Jefferson County announced Dec. 20 that Kerby was the sole finalist in a field of more than 50 applicants.

