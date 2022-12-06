Benton County bond measure creeps past $100M

A chief financial officer told Benton County commissioners they may have to consider shrinking a more than $180-million justice system overhaul to keep a draft bond measure under a target $100 million.

Benton County would need bonds to cover nearly $104.7 million of its sprawling five-year, multi-agency effort to build up behavioral health services, jail capacity and construct an earthquake-resistant courthouse.

As proposed, the Justice System Improvement Program carries a price tag of $179.6 million — and that’s before factoring in costs of homelessness services the county needs to include in its proposal to pass the bond.

“You have essentially three major, four major projects, and that’s a lot,” said Rick Crager, the county’s chief financial officer.

The county’s elected board of executives is scheduled on Dec. 20 to discuss how, exactly, it would fund much of the program.

In a preview of that deliberation, Crager said commissioners have four options to keep bond funding under the $100 million county officials had set as an unofficial ceiling:

Reduce proposed facility sizes.

Self-fund by allocation in Benton’s 2023-2025 budget.

Ask Oregon legislators for more state funding.

Or borrow more.

The county is set to borrow about $34 million to cover a new district attorney’s office and courthouse already half-funded with state budget allocations. Those buildings are the first slated for the justice system campus in North Corvallis in a phase of construction totaling about $66.9 million, set to begin in 2023.

Benton County sued for 29 acres under Oregon’s takings law.

Further developing the campus for law enforcement offices, a jail, and demolishing the county’s current jail would cost Benton the $104.7 million it seeks in bonds.

Crager advised against borrowing more to cover excess costs.

“It could cost in terms of interest rates. It could cost us in terms of ratings,” he said.

