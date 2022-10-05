ATI fined for mishandled corrosives at 'idled' Albany plant

An Albany titanium producer will attempt to settle with Oregon’s environmental regulator to reduce the $21,600 it was fined after a semi-tanker of corrosive acid was shipped as nonhazardous waste.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality asserts a contractor cleaned a tank containing hydrofluoric and nitric acid, draining 275 gallons of water into a tote at an ATI site in Albany.

ATI Albany Operations prepares titanium for use in aerospace applications. The facility on southwest 34th Avenue entered “indefinite idling” in 2020.

“We were cleaning the tanks as part of the idling process for that portion of the operation,” company spokesperson Natalie Gillespie said in a text message.

The Clackamas-based contractor, ACTenviro, drained another 3,500 gallons of water from three rinse tanks it stored in a 5,500-gallon tanker, according to a pair of DEQ civil penalty notices.

ACTenviro transported the waste April 27, 2021, to Patriot Environmental Services Inc., a nonhazardous disposal site, under a nonhazardous waste manifest.

Patriot Environmental tested tanker contents the next day that clocked a pH of 1.96 in a separate test. Oregon regards water-containing waste as corrosive with a pH of 2 or lower.

ACTenviro then tested fluid in the 275-gallon tote, described only as “low” in a penalty notice.

Waste from the tanker and tote were transported under a hazardous waste manifest the next month, May 2021, to a hazardous waste disposal, storage and treatment facility.

“Their error was discovered before any inappropriate disposal occurred,” Gillespie said in the message.

ACTenviro was fined $22,800 for accepting and transporting the waste.

DEQ fined ATI $6,000 for failing to identify the corrosive rinse water and another $15,600 for allowing the waste to leave the Albany site on a nonhazardous manifest.

All penalties are for first-class violations of Oregon environmental rules.

ATI appealed the fine, entering into a settlement process with DEQ the week of Sept. 26, according to department spokesperson Harry Esteve.

Esteve said he couldn’t share specifics while a DEQ environmental law specialist drafts the terms of a settlement but noted settlements often result in reduced fines.

“It’s in lieu of going to a contested case hearing,” Esteve said.

ACTenviro has held an informal meeting with DEQ and may move forward with its own appeal, Esteve said.

“We do continue to meet and talk with the folks we’re enforcing,” he said.

DEQ fined ATI $43,000 in 2016 for shipping hazardous waste from its Millersburg site without a hazardous waste manifest five years prior.

A worker was killed and another badly burned after the waste reportedly exploded at a receiving facility in December 2011 in East Liverpool, Ohio.

The state again fined ATI in 2019, $6,300 for the company’s role in an August 2018 metal fire at ATI Specialty Alloys and Components in Millersburg, still frequently known by its former name Wah Chang.

That fire led to an explosion that reportedly ejected hot metals before brush fires were ignited 250 feet away.