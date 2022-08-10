Appeals against Corvallis glass plant decisions dismissed

A state agency has dismissed two appeals spurred by a Corvallis city staff decision, part of a local glass fiber factory's quest for a new air pollution permit.

The state’s Land Use Board of Appeals rejected both appeals Aug. 2 in two separate, 13-page opinions. The appeals were reportedly filed with the board in April.

One appeal, filed by Milo Phillips, focused on a staff decision that found Hollingsworth & Vose’s land use as a manufacturer compatible with the general vicinity. Another, filed by a group of four that includes two former city officials, targeted a Corvallis City Council vote upholding the staff decision.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is the agency responsible for issuing the permit that would raise the permissible levels of air pollution over H&V's previous permit. But DEQ required assurances from the city that the factory is an area properly zoned for its kind of activity.

In a statement, H&V Plant Manager Cindy Frost said company officials are pleased with the outcome.

"H&V has operated the facility in Corvallis since 1996. We are committed to being a good neighbor in Corvallis, and to working closely with neighbors, the city and state regulators for years to come," she said.

The group of appellants, through member Jeremy Monroe, issued a statement reacting to their lost appeal, saying there is a “glaring due-process issue” with LUBA’s decision and pledging they’ll take their case to the Oregon Court of Appeals to “fix that problem.”

“LUBA spends its entire 13-page decision discussing an issue that no party raised, that no party knew LUBA was considering, and that no party was given the chance to address,” the group states. “That is practically the definition of a due-process violation.”

The group's members believe they face not just a pollution issue but also a land use issue. Their statement says there are specific codes for the type of industrial intensification being considered, adding they require a public process for citizen input.

“We are still puzzled as to why H&V and the city misrepresented H&V’s compatibility to DEQ on the agency’s form, why they chose to evade the required public process when they knew many of us were watching closely,” the group said.

The Phillips appeal was dismissed because the appellant failed to exhaust all available local remedies, according to the LUBA documents. The group appeal was dismissed because LUBA determined that the act of verifying land use compatibility with the current zoning isn't a land use decision.

Background

In March, Corvallis leaders backed a City Hall administrative-level decision that could lead to the new, different air emissions discharge permit for Hollingsworth & Vose. To get the higher-level permit, the company first needed a statement from the city that its use of the land is compatible.

After city staff and then Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard in 2021 determined that it was, the decision was appealed to the City Council, asking members to overrule Shepard's decision upholding the staff decision. The council chose to support the city manager in a 7-1 vote, opposed by Council President Hyatt Lytle.

The group of appellants believes Hollingsworth & Vose betrayed the public trust when it was discovered in 2015 the plant had been operating under the wrong air type of emissions permit for nearly 20 years and had been emitting much higher levels of carbon monoxide and fluorides than allowed.

The group, which includes former Councilor and Planning Commissioner Tony Howell, former Councilor Barbara Bull, Patricia Benner and Monroe, alleges the plant has remained out of compliance with state permits and local zoning since 2015, calling the permit application an attempt to legalize increased pollution after the fact.

Monroe previously said the City Council wasn’t able to discuss the issue substantively and their deliberations didn’t address whether Shepard's decision was right or wrong. Despite losing the LUBA appeal, it illustrated how critical errors were made in issuing the compatibility statement for Hollingsworth & Vose, he added.

Past noncompliance not considered

In a city document responding to the underlying appeal to the City Council, Shepard states when a landowner seeks a compatibility statement, local laws don’t require the city to consider past noncompliance.

Staff’s role boils down to reviewing development code language, the zoning map and prior land use approvals to determine if the use is compatible with regulations, he states.

Public input, he added, would only be required under limited circumstances. He said staff had “properly” determined the correct course of action.

Under the previous permit, the Department of Environmental Quality required Hollingsworth & Vose to pay $240,000 in fines and fees for over-emitting but allowed the company to keep operating its riverside facility, 1115 Crystal Lake Drive in south Corvallis, while applying for a higher-level permit.

Company representatives have said the permit they seek is the “most stringent air permit” DEQ can issue for the plant, as noted in a prior statement from Frost. She said the company has made “significant investments in the community and its operations.”

In March, a company spokesperson cited the installation of a “state-of-the-art emissions control system,” said to be highly effective at reducing particulate and fluoride emissions as well as wastewater discharge.

The company representative also said ambient air monitoring near the facility indicated “extremely low” CO levels — less than a tenth of the Environmental Protection Agency air quality standard threshold.