Another one bites the dustbin in Benton County trash committee

Benton County’s elected board took another of its trash advisers to the curb, voting Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, to remove someone from the task force that focuses on a potential expansion at Coffin Butte.

Joel Geier is one of two people who represented immediate neighbors of the landfill on a 19-member committee that is trying to determine what obligations the county and the landfill operator will have as part of the dump operator's request to grow the site.

He said he challenged owner/trash hauler Republic Services, slowing the process and butting heads with a third-party facilitator hired to guide the work of the task force, called Benton County Talks Trash.

“He told me I’m the second-most difficult person he’s been involved with,” Geier said. “So, this was a way to streamline the process.”

The first? Nancy Whitcombe, another neighbor representative whom county fired in November.

Whitcombe and Geier both said they believe she was described as the person who presented the most challenge for facilitator Sam Imperati, whose company ICMresolutions is contracted with Benton County.

The incident also prompted Whitcombe to resign from her seat on the county Planning Commission. She had served as a delegate from that body to the trash task force.

Geier also is a delegate from committees that advise commissioners how the county can manage and dispose of trash. He said he will not resign from those posts on the Disposal Site and Solid Waste advisory groups.

Those groups largely were put on hold while Talks Trash is running, he said, but are charged with considering waste from generation to disposal.

"The environmental impacts — cradle to grave," Geier described it.

A hydrologist who lives about a half-mile south of the landfill, Geier said his dual role as dump neighbor and county disposal site adviser put him “in a tough position.”

“So that made it so we not only were advocating for the neighborhood, but we were beholden to the commissioners as well,” Geier said.

The Talks Trash group started meeting in September to figure out what will become of solid waste after the county Planning Commission in 2021 shot down Republic Services’ request to expand the dump across Coffin Butte Road.

Lane, Lincoln, Polk and Marion counties account for about 55%, more than half, of the trash Republic is burying at Coffin Butte. Another 30% comes from elsewhere, mainly the Portland metro region.

Benton and Linn counties contribute 15% of the landfill’s annual solid waste.

Officials with the Phoenix-based company have said it needs to expand the regional landfill because under its estimates the site will reach maximum capacity in approximately four years.

Republic can move into an adjacent rock quarry, but the large excavated pit run by Knife River will not be available to accept waste for perhaps another eight to 10 years.

The company argues its next move is to cross the public roadway that serves as the dump’s southern boundary.

County residents, environmental advocates and others have pushed back, complaining that Benton is saddled with an outsized obligation to take on the region’s trash.

Geier spoke before the commission in Dec. 6, questioning the county’s adherence to state law allowing the dump to run.

At their Dec. 13 meeting, commissioners said Geier had contributed much work to their trash advisory committees.

“I agree, but this process is taking more time and money than anticipated,” Commissioner Pat Malone said.

They unanimously voted to remove Geier and appoint an alternate committee delegate to Talks Trash.

