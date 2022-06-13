Albany's vacant Wells Fargo building to be discussed Wednesday

The Wells Fargo building in downtown Albany has been vacant since 2018, and the future of the structure is on the agenda at two meetings focused on local urban renewal on Wednesday, June 15.

Both the Albany Revitalization Agency, headed by members of City Council but in a different role, and its advisory panel known as the Central Albany Revitalization Area board, are set to talk about the building.

How the conversation plays out could have an impact on the future of Sybaris Bistro, an acclaimed downtown restaurant that has asked for redevelopment funding for a different historic building.

The Albany Revitalization Area purchased the Wells Fargo building and lot at 300 W First St. for $1.5 million in February 2019 after the bank closed that location. But plans to redevelop the structure have stalled amid ballooning costs.

“This property has long been viewed as having critical potential as an anchoring tenant in contributing to the revitalization of the historic downtown,” Seth Sherry, Albany economic development manager, wrote in a June 8 memo.

During the Central Albany Revitalization Area meeting, city staff will discuss options for the board to consider in moving forward with the building.

The Central Albany Revitalization Area board is an advisory group, appointed by the council, to the Albany Revitalization Agency.

The Albany Revitalization Agency board consists of Albany City Council members and uses city staff as advisors, but it is legally a separate entity from the city.

In October 2018, the Albany Revitalization Agency came to consensus to concentrate on three projects before the government body sunsets: the Waterfront Improvement Project, which has $15 million earmarked for construction and $1 million for design; the St. Francis Hotel and former city hall, which has $1.5 million allocated; and the Wells Fargo building, which has roughly $2 million reserved for the building and $500,000 for the parking lot.

The agency has $20.3 million to spend on the trio of projects, but the estimated cost is slightly less than that, and an ending balance of $352,000 is forecast.

Sybaris Bistro was once involved in a partnership to renovate and move the restaurant into the Wells Fargo building, but its owners withdrew from the plan in 2020.

The concept had Sybaris occupying the first floor of the building with apartments on the second floor and a third floor added. But adding residential units above the existing structure was highly complicated and expensive.

“Given the current building environment, additional costs for a product that could be built for less from the ground up did not make sense,” Sherry wrote.

The Wells Fargo redevelopment, as envisioned, has essentially been abandoned, but staff members remain optimistic that another partnership can materialize.

Sybaris’ owners have purchased the Oregon Electric Railroad Station, 133 Fifth Ave. SE, and plan to move the restaurant to that historic building.

Owner Matt Bennett and architect Bill Ryals, a member of the CARA board, went before the Albany Revitalization Agency during its May 11 meeting and asked for a loan of $800,000 or more to assist in renovations to the 1912 railroad station.

The Sybaris request to the agency seemingly pits the restaurant against at least one of the trio of other projects already allocated funding.

The Central Albany Revitalization Area board meets at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council chambers.

The Albany Revitalization Agency meets immediately afterward.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

