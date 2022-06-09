Albany to hire mental health crisis worker

The Albany Police Department received the go-ahead to hire a mental health intervention specialist who will respond to assist those in crisis.

The Albany City Council unanimously approved the new position during its meeting on Wednesday, June 8. The job will be funded through federal pandemic money for three years at a cost of roughly $145,000 annually.

Little discussion was held on the topic on Wednesday, in large part because APD Chief Marcia Harnden gave a detailed presentation to the council at its Monday, June 6 work session.

Council members enthusiastically supported the new position in response to the overwhelming need for mental health services in Albany.

While the unarmed position would be housed within APD, the worker would respond to mental health calls that arise from the Albany Fire Department, the Albany Public Library system and Albany Parks & Recreation, all of which regularly deal with residents suffering crises — and whose employees don’t have the expertise to tackle such issues.

APD currently relies on a Linn County mental health crisis responder, who is shared with Albany via an intergovernmental agreement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Harnden told the council on Monday that the Linn County employee is constantly being pulled outside of Albany.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association, thanked police and fire personnel who responded to help with a resident suffering mental health problems downtown on the morning of Saturday, June 4.

That man climbed more than two stories up a tree and remained aloft for three hours, causing a major disruption.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.