Albany residents could see utility bill increases

Water, sewer and stormwater bills soon could cost more for Albany residents.

A public hearing on annual utility rate increases is scheduled for the Albany City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, June 8.

City staffers have recommended a 2% sewer rate increase, effective July 1, a 2% water rate increase, effective Jan. 1, and a 17% stormwater rate increase, effective March 1.

The monthly increase for all three utilities combined for residents would be $4.49, and the total monthly base rate for those utility charges would be $137.66 for Albany homes, according to a memo from Chris Bailey, public works director.

Even with the rate increases, Albany residents’ utility bills would be middle-of-the-road for the mid-Willamette Valley.

Albany’s average monthly utility bills, assuming the rate increases are approved, would be $146.64, the memo states. That’s priced behind Sweet Home ($159.01) and Lebanon ($152.44) but above Adair Village ($142.92), Philomath ($136.10) and Corvallis ($115.80).

The sewer and water rate increases are required due to inflation, as well as to meet the City Council’s approved financial target for annual capital projects.

The stormwater service charge was first implemented in March 2017, and before then, there was no dedicated funding mechanism for stormwater infrastructure. The list of unfunded projects for the city’s system continues to grow, according to city documents.

New mental health worker

Also on the agenda for the council during its work session on Monday, June 6 and its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 8 is a new mental health intervention specialist position. The position would be housed by the Albany Police Department but would be a combined effort with the Albany Fire Department, the Albany Parks & Recreation and the Albany Public Library system.

The employee would respond to calls for service involving people in crisis, and sometimes that would be with law enforcement officers. But the worker also could follow-up on nonemergency mental health calls, as well, according to a memo from Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden.

Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton said that the worker could partner with paramedics, providing complete care for patients’ physical and mental health needs.

Parks & Recreation Director Kim Lyddane wrote that her staff frequently come into contact with community members in crisis.

“A mental health professional would help support staff who are not trained to deal with such circumstances as well as provide better outcomes for the impacted individual,” she added.

While library staff are sympathetic to people with mental health issues, they don’t have the tools or expertise to help those struggling with addiction or processing traumatic events, wrote Eric Ikenouye, Albany library director.

The position would be paid for the next two fiscal years, at a cost of roughly $145,000 annually, through federal pandemic funding.

Other agenda items

A public hearing on proposed public works system development charges – also known as developer fees – is on Wednesday’s agenda, as well.

City staff have recommended a 12% inflationary increase for water, wastewater and transportation system development charges, as well as implementing additional phased increases the council previously approved for water and wastewater fees.

The council also will vote on an expansion of the Central Albany Parking Area, a permitted parking zone. The expansion would add streets near the Albany Helping Hands Shelter, 619 Ninth Ave. SE. APD has noted an increase of crime in the area of the shelter that is tied to people parking and living in their automobiles nearby.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 4 p.m., while Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Both will be held in the council chambers at City Hall, though residents also can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofalbany or https://www.facebook.com/cityofalbany/live_videos.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

