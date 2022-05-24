Albany moves forward with developer fees, hearings scheduled

Albany city leaders are mulling how to provide services — everything from sewers to parks — for residents moving into new homes, looking squarely at increasing fees charged to developers as the solution.

In government-speak, these builder fees are called system development charges.

The other option would be to pass along the costs of growth directly to residents, not just those who would live in the new homes but to all who pay city bills.

By consensus, the council on Monday, May 23 directed staff to move forward with increases for public works system development charges, and a public hearing on the matter is scheduled for June 8.

The council also heard a presentation on a possible increase for the parks-related developer fee, which hasn’t been adjusted in two decades; the methodology for the charge is the subject of a public hearing during the council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

It proposes not only a fee on home builders but also office and industrial construction.

Who should pay for growth?

Lower system development charges — i.e., developer fees — means that the burden of expanding public services is transferred to existing ratepayers, who end up paying more for water and sewer services, city staff told the council.

“No matter how you cut it, somebody has to pay for it,” Councilor Dick Olsen said.

Albany's developer fees are woefully inadequate, according to council member Ray Kopczynski. “We need to radically raise the SDCs,” he said.

Councilor Matilda Novak said her goal is to see as little increase to ratepayers as possible. Earlier in the meeting, however, Novak worried higher fees would discourage developers from building more homes in Albany.

City staff noted that the cost of system development charges typically are passed on to home buyers, but the cost of housing is determined by the free market.

“It’s not as simple as, ‘If our SDCs are lower, people will build more homes,’” Bailey said.

City staff have recommended a 12% inflationary increase for water, wastewater and sewer system development charges, as well as implementing additional phased increases that the council previously approved.

Rob Emmons, assistant city engineer, told the council there are ramifications to not assessing the maximum allowable fees and for phased increases — he estimated the city had lost out on up to $1.5 million in public works system development charges in recent years.

The proposed increases for public works system development charges aren’t scaled for the size of the house. The council is considering a tiered method of developer fees as a way to encourage more affordable housing in Albany and making the charges more equitable, as larger homes use more services.

Parks funding

Currently, parks system development charges can only be used to create new parks and trails in Albany, but changing the methodology behind them could allow for improvements to existing parks, Kim Lyddane, Albany Parks and Recreation director, said.

Not everyone is on board. Janet Steele, president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke during the public comment section of Monday’s meeting and asked the council to delay approval of the parks system development charge until there is time to discuss other options.

“The chamber doesn’t believe the proposals you have in front of you are right,” Steele said.

She took issue with changing the methodology so that the city could charge businesses a parks system development charge for new construction. Doing so would try to capture the impact of workers who aren't residents on the city parks system.

The proposition isn't unique to Albany, Lyddane said, noting that more communities are looking at nonresidential fees to support parks.

Mayor Alex Johnson II had problems with the business portion of the parks system development charge, and worried that it would disincentivize companies from coming to town.

“That’s just the cost of doing business and treating employees fairly,” Councilor Marilyn Smith said. “It’s a small price.”

A tiny account

The city has roughly $2.8 million as a balance in parks system development charges — but creating just one small neighborhood park can cost anywhere from $900,000 to $3 million, Lyddane said.

Albany has identified nearly $46 million in future parks projects.

Lyddane asked for the city to set a rate that is at least the average of comparable communities. For a 1,500-square-foot home, the fee would rise from $1,720 to $4,066.

“This is what the Parks & Recreation Commission would recommend as a minimum,” Lyddane said.

Also on the table is ramping up the parks system development charge to the maximum allowed over five years. For a 1,500-square-foot home, the fee would increase to $7,937.

But Lyddane said even with that “incredibly aggressive” option, the city won’t be able to fund every parks project on its list.

Both options, as well as detailed analysis on how those would be implemented in an approved new neighborhood, will be brought before the council during its work session June 6. A public hearing on rates also could occur June 22.

Johnson wondered why the parks system development charge hadn’t been updated since 2001.

Smith, who used to work as the city of Albany’s spokesperson, said that parks weren’t given proper attention or treated as essential services by previous councils.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

