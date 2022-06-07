Albany leaders favor hiring mental health worker

Albany City Council members enthusiastically supported creating a new mental health intervention specialist job, a position that would respond to calls for service involving people in crisis.

“I’m all in on this. There’s such an overwhelming need for this service. I think it’s a no-brainer to say, ‘Yes, let’s make this happen,’” Councilor Ray Kopczynski said.

Albany police Chief Marcia Harnden gave a presentation about the new position during the council’s work session on Monday, June 6, and the matter could be voted on by the government body at its Wednesday, June 8 regular meeting.

While the position would be housed within the Albany Police Department, the worker would respond to mental health calls that arise from the Albany Fire Department, the Albany Public Library system and Albany Parks & Recreation, all of which regularly deal with residents suffering crises.

The new worker would not be armed or a sworn officer. The position would be funded for three years by federal pandemic money.

“We’ll need to be thinking ahead to the fourth budget year beyond this,” responded council member Marilyn Smith.

Harnden said that in 2020 the APD responded to 713 mental health-related calls, and that grew to 748 in 2021. So far in 2022, there has been more than 300 calls.

“I think it is a very wise investment for us,” Harnden said.

APD currently relies on a Linn County mental health crisis responder, who is shared with Albany via an intergovernmental agreement. Besides responding to more than 100 calls in Albany this year, that individual has helped train officers to deal with residents having mental health problems.

But that worker also has to respond to issues that arise throughout the county, and is continually being pulled away from Albany, Harnden said.

Albany hiring a new mental health intervention specialist would free up that Linn County worker to respond elsewhere. “They would get a resource back for the rest of the county. There are not a lot of resources in east Linn County, so they’re going to gain from this, as well,” Harnden said.

Councilor Matilda Novak said mental health issues are worse than they’ve ever been, and she hoped that Albany would hire more than one mental health worker if additional federal funding presented itself.

“I would agree with you. This is just one person against a tidal wave,” Harnden said.

She and councilors noted the Saturday incident in which a resident suffering mental health problems climbed up a downtown tree and remained aloft for three hours, causing a major disruption.

During its work session, the council also went into executive session to discuss litigation and labor negotiations.

On Wednesday’s agenda are public hearings on utility rate increases and increases to public works system development charges (also known as developer fees), as well as a vote on an expansion of the Central Albany Parking Area, a permitted parking zone.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, though residents also can watch online at https://www.youtube.com/user/cityofalbany or https://www.facebook.com/cityofalbany/live_videos.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

