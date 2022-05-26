 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Albany issues Pride month proclamation

  • Updated
  • 0
Pride Parade/2022 Pride Month proclamation

Participants in the 2018 Pride Parade in downtown Albany march away from the Linn County Courthouse. The city of Albany issued a proclamation during its Wednesday, May 25, 2022 meeting declaring June LGBTQ Pride Month.

 Anthony Rimel, Mid-Valley Sunday

The Albany City Council unanimously voted to issue a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

“I encourage all residents to accept, celebrate and recognize the efforts and ongoing contributions of the LGBTQ communities within Albany and to work together to end discrimination against these members of our community,”  Mayor Alex Johnson II said.

The move follows an opposite move out Lebanon. Earlier this spring, Mayor Paul Aziz rejected a similar proclamation for his city. The Lebanon City Council also rejected the proclamation during its meeting May 11.

People are also reading…

During the Wednesday, May 25 meeting, Albany Councilor Stacey Bartholomew expressed gratitude for the proclamation.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, I appreciate that, and I appreciate Albany supporting that for many years, and particularly the mayor showing up to activities,” she said. "I wish that all communities would be as similarly supportive."

The city has recognized Pride Month since at least 2017, according to a city spokesperson.

In a brief interview during a meeting break, Johnson said the proclamation was the right thing to do.

“Albany has embraced its LGBTQ community. They’re valuable members of our community. … They’re part of our family,” Johnson said.

The proclamation comes on the heels of the Linn County Board of Commissioners issuing a proclamation declaring June Pride Month on May 17. Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said that this may have been the first time the Linn County board had been asked to sign a Pride Month proclamation.

Lebanon High School students, Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent and Lebanon City Council member Gamael Nassar spoke in favor of the proclamation before the commissioners.

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York City.

On June 28 that year, a police raid at the Stonewall Inn sparked riots and protests by gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. The Stonewall uprising is seen as the formative moment in the Pride movement, and led to the first Pride parade in New York City on June 28, 1970.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kyle Odegard graduated from Portland State, has been a journalist for 20 years and is currently deputy editor and an editorial board member for Mid-Valley Media. Hiker, skier, gardener, food-to-table fan.

Related to this story

Albany to upgrade streetlights with LEDs

Albany to upgrade streetlights with LEDs

The packed council meeting also included “If I Were Mayor” contest winners, a plea to protect local pot shops, a request for a fireworks ban, and police awards – many of which highlighted less lethal tactics that saved the lives of residents suffering mental health crises.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News