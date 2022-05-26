Albany issues Pride month proclamation

The Albany City Council unanimously voted to issue a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

“I encourage all residents to accept, celebrate and recognize the efforts and ongoing contributions of the LGBTQ communities within Albany and to work together to end discrimination against these members of our community,” Mayor Alex Johnson II said.

The move follows an opposite move out Lebanon. Earlier this spring, Mayor Paul Aziz rejected a similar proclamation for his city. The Lebanon City Council also rejected the proclamation during its meeting May 11.

During the Wednesday, May 25 meeting, Albany Councilor Stacey Bartholomew expressed gratitude for the proclamation.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, I appreciate that, and I appreciate Albany supporting that for many years, and particularly the mayor showing up to activities,” she said. "I wish that all communities would be as similarly supportive."

The city has recognized Pride Month since at least 2017, according to a city spokesperson.

In a brief interview during a meeting break, Johnson said the proclamation was the right thing to do.

“Albany has embraced its LGBTQ community. They’re valuable members of our community. … They’re part of our family,” Johnson said.

The proclamation comes on the heels of the Linn County Board of Commissioners issuing a proclamation declaring June Pride Month on May 17. Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said that this may have been the first time the Linn County board had been asked to sign a Pride Month proclamation.

Lebanon High School students, Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent and Lebanon City Council member Gamael Nassar spoke in favor of the proclamation before the commissioners.

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York City.

On June 28 that year, a police raid at the Stonewall Inn sparked riots and protests by gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. The Stonewall uprising is seen as the formative moment in the Pride movement, and led to the first Pride parade in New York City on June 28, 1970.

