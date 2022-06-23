Albany councilor wants psilocybin facilities on ballot

Linn County might end up being a trendsetter in putting a proposed ban on therapeutic psilocybin facilities before voters in November.

During the Albany City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 22, Councilor Bessie Johnson asked city attorney Sean Kidd whether Hub City could follow a similar path.

Kidd said that was possible. “It’s very similar to how recreational marijuana was at the time,” Kidd said, alluding to how pot became legal statewide, but cities could prohibit the sale of marijuana and cannabis-based businesses from operating.

The conversation wasn’t on the meeting agenda, but came during the informal “business from the council” segment, where members talk about a variety of topics.

In a brief interview after the meeting, Johnson said she wanted the council to discuss the matter at length, though she acknowledged that she didn’t know if she had the support from other councilors to put a ban on therapeutic psilocybin facilities before the electorate.

Johnson added that the discussion occurred because of an article about Linn County that she read.

The Linn County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during its meeting on Tuesday, June 21 to put a proposed ban on psilocybin production, manufacturing and service centers in the county under the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act.

Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms, have been shown in some studies to be an effective treatment for mental health conditions, including addiction, depression, anxiety and end-of-life distress.

Oregon voters approved the use of therapeutic psilocybin and related regulations in November 2020, but Linn County voted against the measure.

On Wednesday, Kidd didn’t immediately know how Albany residents voted on the issue.

Reporter Joanna Mann contributed to this story.

