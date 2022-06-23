Albany council votes to increase planning fees

The Albany City Council voted without opposition during its Wednesday, June 22 meeting to increase planning fees by 8.93%.

The fee raise is based on inflation and year-to-year data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, said Matthew Ruettgers, Albany community development director.

Some council members expressed concern that the increase appeared large, and that excess planning fees could be barriers for residents.

“It can add up and it can be prohibitive,” said Councilor Matilda Novak, who added that she was loathe to increase any fees.

Ruettgers responded that the fees don’t come anywhere close to a true cost recovery for the tasks city staff regularly perform, which require an influx of general fund money. “They’re highly subsidized,” he added.

“The staff gives away a lot of time — a lot of time,” said Mayor Alex Johnson II.

Raising fees wasn’t a profit-generating exercise, he added. “This is the cost of doing business,” Johnson said.

And the cost of doing business is going up throughout the country, including in Albany.

Councilor Stacey Bartholomew, a developer, abstained from the vote. The final tally was 5-0 on the matter.

