Albany council increases developer fees, utility bills

The Albany City Council approved a series of 11 resolutions raising utility rates and increasing the fees developers pay to fund public works services, such as water, as well as connection fees for new construction.

The utility rates will be felt by current residents, while the developer fees are likely to be passed on to new-home buyers, according to builders who spoke before the council at its meeting Wednesday, June 8..

The rate hikes were necessary in large part due to inflation, according to city staff.

“I know it’s a tough decision, but we were elected to do those things,” Mayor Alex Johnson II said after the increased system development charges, also known as builder fees, passed.

The votes were 5-1. Councilor Matilda Novak was the lone “no” vote in each instance.

“It’s a sad state of affairs. It’s a really difficult time,” Novak said during discussion on the system development charges and connection fees. She added that she felt for people who couldn’t afford to buy a home.

“Part of me thinks that because of inflation, we should do everything we can not to raise fees,” Novak said. “We can’t just keep on raising everything, because nobody will be able to afford to live in Albany.”

Builder fee increases

The council signed off on increasing development charges for water, wastewater and transportation by 12%, and a previously approved third phase-in step for water and wastewater builder fees also was implemented by the council.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“We are getting closer to growth fully paying its way,” Chris Bailey, public works director, said.

Under the new rates, the typical Albany home will have builder fees of:

$4,010 for water, up from $3,394.

$5,055 for wastewater, up from $4,255.

$4,679 for transportation, up from $4,402.

Overall, that’s an increase per home of $1,693, or 14%, for the three system development charges.

During a public hearing on the system development charge increases, general contractor John Robinson said even an extra $1,000 would price many people out of purchasing the average house in Albany.

Developer Mike Quinn said the city should abandon its Housing Affordability Task Force given the council’s actions, and that costs would be passed along to customers.

“You’re coming at us with all of these fee increases,” he said.

Higher connection fees for streets, sewer, water and stormwater, as well as post-construction stormwater permit fees, also were approved by the council on Wednesday.

System development charges have been discussed at length by the City Council this spring.

During a work session on May 9, the council discussed scaling development charges so that smaller homes would pay smaller fees, and larger houses would pay larger fees. Councilors hoped the proposed changes would encourage the construction of more affordable housing within the city.

The council engaged in a philosophical discussion on where the burden of growth should fall, on developers or residents paying bills, during a work session on May 23.

During a May 25 council meeting, the council approved new methodology for parks system development charges but abandoned an element of the proposal that would have resulted in charges for office and industrial construction — an attempt by city staff to capture the impact of Albany workers who don’t live within the city.

A public hearing on rate-setting for parks system development charges is scheduled for the council’s regular meeting June 22.

Utility increases

The council approved 2% increases to residential water and sewer rates due to inflation.

A 17% increase for stormwater bills was necessary for inflation, permitting requirements and for capital improvements, according to city officials.

Bailey said that the 17% increase for stormwater seems large but the underlying monetary figure was relatively low.

For residential customers, that will add up to a $4.49 monthly increase to the base rate. Combining residential with commercial and industrial user, the increases are estimated to generate about $1.12 million over a year. That’s based on an additional $285,000 in water rate revenue, $350,000 more for sewer rates and $485,000 for stormwater.

Even with the rate increases, Albany would be firmly middle of the road for the mid-Willamette Valley in terms of residential utility bills, with residents paying a base rate of $146.64 each month. That figure includes a city services fee.

Robinson, who objected to the city implementing the stormwater fee in 2017, said he expected that charge to continue to surge, and warned about the impact on families, saying the economy had entered a recession.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or Kyle.Odegard@lee.net Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.