Albany council has hard time passing portable toilet law

For the past three years, Albany First Christian Church has provided a portable toilet to people experiencing homelessness, prompting City Council members to rethink portable toilets.

Current laws are based on a time when Albany was making a switch to the public sewer system, according to a staff report. Those who could not make the switch from septic to sewer immediately were allowed to have a portable toilet for up to a year in some cases.

The issue was first discussed in March when the church sought to renew its temporary permit. While the council did grant the church another year on the permit, councilors asked staff to return with recommendations for tweaks in the permitting process.

The changes, discussed Wednesday, have not yet been approved. Because the vote to simply read the name of the ordinance was not passed unanimously, the item is scheduled to come back for a second reading and a final vote on Aug. 10.

The proposal

What staffers came back with are local port-a-potty laws that would apply citywide and be more restrictive: Temporary permits would be limited to 90 days with an option to renew once the 90 days were up.

The new law also would offer guidance to limit nuisances, Public Works Director Chris Bailey said, including offensive odors and the commodes blocking the right of way.

“A portable toilet is not a long-term solution,” Councilor Marilyn Smith said in Monday’s work session. She said the goal is to get toilets connected to the sewers.

Councilor Dick Olsen noted that at one point, public parks in Albany had restrooms open all hours and wondered if that could be done again.

Staff had evaluated the costs associated with having a designated restroom open for the public and brought it to the City Council meeting Wednesday. The total cost: $58,000 a year, which includes employee wages to clean the restrooms, security at night and bathroom supplies. Repair costs were not included in the estimate.

Trying to give the church an out

Councilor Matilda Novak expressed concern over staff costs, not of a city-run toilet but of a new permitting program. She wondered if the city could agree to waive the portable toilet restrictions for the church.

“We have to treat all businesses the same,” City Attorney Sean Kidd responded, and to grant a waiver would be “sullying the code we have in place.”

Councilor Bessie Johnson suggested the council approve the changes and have staff report back if they have any more tweaks, especially if administering the permits become costly.

Novak was the lone vote against a second reading, kicking the final action to the next meeting.