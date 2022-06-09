Albany council approves permitted parking zone near homeless shelter

The Albany City Council unanimously voted Wednesday, June 8 to add streets near a homeless shelter to a permitted parking zone.

The expansion of the Central Albany Parking Area is designed to curb crime near the Albany Helping Hands Shelter, 619 Ninth Ave. SE, and keep shelter residents and neighbors safe.

According to Helping Hands’ director and the Albany Police Department, the area near the shelter has seen an uptick in trespassing, littering, drug issues and other problems, and that’s tied to people parking and living in their cars on streets near the facility.

The council initially voted on the Central Albany Parking Area expansion on May 25, but the outcome was 5-1, forcing a second reading and second vote on the topic.

Councilor Dick Olsen voted “no” at the May 25 meeting, saying he wanted more information about the proposal.

The City Council did not discuss the matter on June 8 and simply voted.

The existing Central Albany Parking Area was created in 2020 near what is now the 2nd CHANCE Homeless Shelter, 1100 Jackson St. SE, when surrounding streets were having similar issues.

According to APD, the permitted parking zone led to a decrease in police calls of 55% in the area.

