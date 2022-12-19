'A beef with me and my goose' — Lebanon woman and her pet may soon be parted

A Lebanon woman likely will have to separate from her pet waterfowl of eight years on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the city declined to renew a permit for Sonny the goose.

Tina Corr told her tale of woe to elected officials, appearing Dec. 15 before the Lebanon City Council during time set aside for comments from the public.

She believes she's a victim of a vindictive neighbor, she said, acknowledging police were called to collect Corr’s geese from nearby yards. Meanwhile, other residents on her street declined to give their blessing on the application that would have allowed Sonny to remain at home.

“This girl has a beef with me and my goose,” Corr said.

Under city code, property owners must seek the permission of residents in a 300-foot radius before housing animals considered livestock, including chickens or geese, as an exception to the law.

Otherwise, by default, Lebanon bans livestock animals inside city limits.

Owners are supposed to reapply for the exception every year by applying to the city building department for a permit, according to city staff.

“A goose would be one of those animals,” said Kevin Buchheit, Lebanon’s code enforcement officer.

Corr said neighbors signed off on her geese in 2014. But she blamed “neighborhood drama” for turning sentiment on the street against Sonny.

“He’s a good goose,” Corr said.

The Lebanon Police Department received complaints from neighbors as early as 2006, according to records, about disagreements over dogs and disputes between residents along Randall Drive in the city’s east.

A caller in 2017 reported two loose geese in the area.

On Dec. 3, a caller reported three geese in a yard on Randall. They told officers the escaped animals are “an ongoing problem.”

Buchheit said because he works set hours, patrol officers respond when he’s not available. Escaped animals put a demand on the city’s until recently short-staffed patrol division.

And, Buchheit said, geese in general can be a nuisance.

“They’re loud,” he told a reporter. “And I don’t know whether you’re a farm boy and have been near them or not, but they’re mean.”

In the latest call to police, a patrol officer corralled a goose back onto Corr’s property with the help of a neighbor.

Mid-Valley Media was unable to reach Corr at her residence. But it’s the only house on the street with a fence.

And the only one where visitors are announced by honking.

“I know Sunny and I talked to Tina Corr, and I know how attached she is to the animal, and she wasn’t following the rules,” Buchheit said. “She wasn’t being responsible.”

Sonny’s supporters sought public petitions in November, when a post on the popular Facebook page The Buzz in Lebanon Oregon called attention to the bird’s fate under the law.

City Manager Nancy Brewer told councilors at a meeting that month about the effort.

“But no petitions were ever delivered to the mayor,” Brewer said in a Friday, Dec. 16 interview.

Brewer said few animals end up on her desk for approval. She’s approved a pig and a few chickens since taking over as Lebanon’s top employee in 2020.

Applications for animals appearing in city code enforcement cases are disqualified; Sonny’s is the first case she’s denied, Brewer said.

The city gave Corr until Dec. 22 to rehome Sonny.

Buchheit said he advised Corr to leave Sonny in the care of a Scio livestock shelter, Lighthouse Farm Sanctuary.

Corr told councilors she believes Sonny will be euthanized if she can’t keep the goose in her home.

“I don’t want to get rid of Sonny — I can’t,” Corr said. “He means a lot to me, and I mean a lot to him. And if I get rid of him, I have to put him to sleep.”