Good Words (March 22)

Mercy House International, Inc., is grateful to all of our sponsors and donors for their generosity in supporting our eighth annual fundraiser, held Feb. 15 at the Albany Boys & Girls Club.

Our sponsors for the event are listed below. The list of donors is growing each year, and we wish that there was space to allow for listing each one by name. However, Mercy House has grown because of your support, and please know that each one of you has played a crucial role in the event’s success!

Work continues on getting 1st Hand Seconds Unique Boutique ready to open, and we anticipate being back in business in mid- to late April.

Our commitment to assisting women and their children at risk from domestic abuse continues as our number one priority. For further information on how you can help by your donations, or to become a volunteer, please contact us at 541-928-6909; write to us at PO Box 3338, Albany, OR 97321; or email coo@1sthandseconds.org.

Again, our sincere appreciation to all who continue to support Mercy House!