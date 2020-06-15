Good Words (June 15)

These dedicated and resourceful professionals have researched and launched virtual access to materials and activities we normally enjoy at the library.

Virtual events such as book club meetings and story time, links to resources such as learning from home support, the virtual summer reading program and much more can be accessed without ever leaving your home. Locating and acquiring these services for our library takes time.

Staff has done this while dealing with the pandemic in their own lives. There are many challenges to providing the services, materials and events virtually from our library. The staff has done all this with creativity and thoughtfulness, keeping Benton County connected with our beloved library. Thank you all for your dedication and sacrifices.

Stefani McRae-Dickey

Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library

Grant to fund fire prevention, safety training

Our Park Avenue neighborhood would like to thank Tracy Oulman and the city of Corvallis for accepting our proposal to be funded by a Neighborhood Empowerment Grant.