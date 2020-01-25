Good Words (Jan. 25)

Symphony society grateful for generosity
The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society is deeply grateful for the generosity of three outstanding organizations and businesses whose support launched our 2019-20 season.
The Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts/School of Arts and Communication sponsored our Oct. 6 concert, which featured more than 100 high school singers. The Oregon Community Foundation underwrote our Nov. 24 performance, "Looking East." West Hills Animal Hospital funded our Dec. 6 Holiday Concert.
As a nonprofit organization with an all-volunteer board of directors, we are able to bring beautiful and challenging classical music to the mid-valley with the support of such sponsors and the many donors of our giving community.
Carol Mason
Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society
Bank supports youth through program
Thanks to Andrea Knapp and Washington Federal Bank for their continued support of our youth through their Financial Beginnings program.
For the past four years, WaFed Bank has run financial literacy classes for our elementary members. Andrea provided engaging financial literacy curriculum and treats for the children. Over the past two years, Andrea has established great rapport with the kids in the learning center, and consistently fills the room with kids ready to learn about finances. This preferred activity consistently fills up to max capacity. Thank you to Andrea Knapp and WaFed Bank for your gift of time!
Helen Z. Higgins
Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis
Complete strangers help man
This is one experience I wouldn’t want to repeat. I’m writing in hopes of meeting these two strangers who came to my rescue.
I neglected to get their names, as I’d like to thank them in person. They were my saviors in my hour of need. I’m 83 years old and I could have died if it wasn’t for these two people showing up the morning of Oct. 20. This is when this man said they would be at my house, and thank God he kept his word.
I walked out through the garage and just before I got to the back door, I tripped on a carpet and went down hard on the concrete floor. I managed to get the door open and realized that my hip must be broken. Then I got really worried, as I was all alone. I started calling for help, to no avail; nobody heard me.
I don’t recall how long I lay there on that cold floor, but it was a good while. Then my savior and his wife appeared. I called to them to come around to the back door and call the EMTs. The man’s wife made me as comfortable as possible before the EMTs arrived, bless her heart.
The EMTs arrived, saw my predicament, gave me something for my pain and got me on the gurney; then they realized they couldn’t get out of the garage past my truck with no keys in it, but I was able to tell them where the keys were. My two good neighbors hurried over to help. After finally backing the truck out, they got me loaded up and took me to the Corvallis hospital.
My neighbor Kim followed us all the way to the hospital and sat with me till the surgery was over, bless her heart. My heartfelt thanks go out to the two strangers, to Kim and Doug, and to the EMTs. And that’s one experience I’ll never forget.
Delbert E. McGlachlin
Corvallis
