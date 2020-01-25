Good Words (Jan. 25)

Helen Z. Higgins

Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis

Complete strangers help man

This is one experience I wouldn’t want to repeat. I’m writing in hopes of meeting these two strangers who came to my rescue.

I neglected to get their names, as I’d like to thank them in person. They were my saviors in my hour of need. I’m 83 years old and I could have died if it wasn’t for these two people showing up the morning of Oct. 20. This is when this man said they would be at my house, and thank God he kept his word.

I walked out through the garage and just before I got to the back door, I tripped on a carpet and went down hard on the concrete floor. I managed to get the door open and realized that my hip must be broken. Then I got really worried, as I was all alone. I started calling for help, to no avail; nobody heard me.

I don’t recall how long I lay there on that cold floor, but it was a good while. Then my savior and his wife appeared. I called to them to come around to the back door and call the EMTs. The man’s wife made me as comfortable as possible before the EMTs arrived, bless her heart.