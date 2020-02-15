Good Words (Feb. 15)

Thank you for support during time of grief

We would like to thank all our friends, customers, and business associates for all the help, love, support and generous donations to our family during our time of grief for the passing of our son, Justin William Tojiro Knight.

To everyone who was able to attend Justin’s celebration of life, thank you so much. We couldn’t have imagined/hoped for a better turnout. We are overwhelmed by your continued compassion and support. It was truly unforgettable.

Much love to all of you.

The Knight and Swan-Clark families

Albany

Generous business donates prize

Thank you to Rich’s Sew and Vac! I won the $1,300 sewing machine in the raffle at last weekend’s Willamette Valley Quilt Show. It’s a beautiful machine, and I’m so incredibly grateful.

I’d also like to highlight that the proceeds from the raffle — both food and money — went to FISH of Albany. What a generous act by Rich’s to donate the prize!

What a wonderful community we live in!