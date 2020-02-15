Good Words (Feb. 15)

Thank you for support during time of grief
We would like to thank all our friends, customers, and business associates for all the help, love, support and generous donations to our family during our time of grief for the passing of our son, Justin William Tojiro Knight.
To everyone who was able to attend Justin’s celebration of life, thank you so much. We couldn’t have imagined/hoped for a better turnout. We are overwhelmed by your continued compassion and support. It was truly unforgettable.
Much love to all of you.
The Knight and Swan-Clark families
Albany
Generous business donates prize
Thank you to Rich’s Sew and Vac! I won the $1,300 sewing machine in the raffle at last weekend’s Willamette Valley Quilt Show. It’s a beautiful machine, and I’m so incredibly grateful.
I’d also like to highlight that the proceeds from the raffle — both food and money — went to FISH of Albany. What a generous act by Rich’s to donate the prize!
What a wonderful community we live in!
Thank you very, very much.
Terri Burr
Lebanon
Gardening community makes program a success
Insights into Gardening 2020 was a great success.
As always, the Benton County Master Gardeners appreciate the gardening community’s participation and we want to acknowledge the role they play in helping to fund our scholarship and educational programs.
For their contributions to the success of our event, the Benton County Master Gardener Association wants to thank the LaSells Stewart Center and Grass Roots Books & Music. We also want to thank our Green Thumb Sponsors for their significant financial contributions: Dancing Oaks Nursery, Garland Nursery, Home Grown Gardens, Perennial Obsessions, Samurai Grower Supply, Shonnard’s Nursery, Thyme Garden Herb Company, and U & D Trucking and Nursery.
It takes many people and countless volunteer hours to ensure the success of an event like Insights. We offer special thanks to our excellent speakers and exhibitors and to our members for their ongoing assistance and support. We truly appreciate your hard work, creative ideas, organizational skills, positive energy and dedication to our mission. Thank you!
Mary Mellard and Lynn Trimpe
Benton County Master Gardener Association (Corvallis)
Foundation awards grant to band
The Corvallis Community Band established an Endowment Fund in 2016 to help guarantee that the band will continue into the future, presenting free concerts to the public and educational concerts for children.
The Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation recently awarded the band a generous grant to help us meet a current matching donation. The board and the musicians of the Corvallis Community Band would like to thank the Kiwanis for this grant. We are so very grateful for your support!
Annette Youngberg
Corvallis Community Band
