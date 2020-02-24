Good Words (Feb. 24)

Local businesses, organizations, individuals provide children’s concert

Imagine nearly 900 chattering Benton County fifth-graders streaming into the LaSells Stewart Center at Oregon State University.

As they settle into their seats, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony orchestra begins to play and the chattering stops as the students hear symphonic music coming from the stage.

On Feb. 4, thanks to the wonderful generosity of The Starker Forest Inc. philanthropy committee, the Sally McBride Endowment, Corvallis Radiology, and the OSU Folk Club, along with David Charlton, Candy Pierson-Charlton and Rich Carone, the Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society was able to provide local students with the opportunity to hear live orchestral music, many of them for the first time.

Their teachers were provided educational materials to share with their students about the orchestra and the music to be played. A group of student string players performed on stage with the orchestra on one of the pieces. The Symphony Society is deeply grateful to the businesses, organizations and individuals listed above for their support of this very special and exciting children’s concert.

Carol Mason