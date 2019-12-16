Good Words (Dec. 16)

Foundation, friends make concert possible

The Corvallis Community Band performed its annual children’s concert on Oct. 29.

All fourth-graders in Benton County were invited to attend “Adventures in Oregon and the Solar System.” The students and their teachers and chaperones, all 700 of them, enjoyed music, dance, song and a coordinated slide show at Oregon State University’s LaSells Stewart Center. Students also learned concert etiquette and were introduced to the instruments in the band.

The band would like to thank the Benton Community Foundation and several friends of the band for making this concert possible. We are so very grateful for your support!

Annette Youngberg

Corvallis Community Band

Thanks for supporting search and rescue

The volunteers of Mary’s Peak Search and Rescue would like to thank Block 15 Brewing for hosting a dine-out event on Nov. 19 to raise funds for our group.