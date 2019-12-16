Good Words (Dec. 16)

Foundation, friends make concert possible
The Corvallis Community Band performed its annual children’s concert on Oct. 29.
All fourth-graders in Benton County were invited to attend “Adventures in Oregon and the Solar System.” The students and their teachers and chaperones, all 700 of them, enjoyed music, dance, song and a coordinated slide show at Oregon State University’s LaSells Stewart Center. Students also learned concert etiquette and were introduced to the instruments in the band.
The band would like to thank the Benton Community Foundation and several friends of the band for making this concert possible. We are so very grateful for your support!
Annette Youngberg
Corvallis Community Band
Thanks for supporting search and rescue
The volunteers of Mary’s Peak Search and Rescue would like to thank Block 15 Brewing for hosting a dine-out event on Nov. 19 to raise funds for our group.
I would also like to thank everyone who came out to support us and our gracious hosts. We raise funds to provide medical training and equipment for volunteers who dedicate their time to helping injured and lost folks in Benton County and beyond. We look forward to holding another fundraiser. Thank you again so much!
Josh Gann
Mary’s Peak Search and Rescue (Philomath)
Grant funds half of reading program
The Friends of the Lebanon Library appreciates and thank the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund awarded the Friends a grant of $1,500 for books for the 2020 Summer Reading Program. This covers half of the Summer Reading Program costs. Hooray! Hooray!
JonLee Joseph
Friends of the Lebanon Library
Local residents donate to food drive
Linn Benton Food Share would like to thank the Boys Scouts, local groups and our generous community residents who participated in and donated to the 39th annual Corvallis Holiday Food Drive.
More than 15,000 pounds of food was collected! Your time, effort and generosity are very much appreciated.
Susan James
Linn Benton Food Share (Corvallis)
Fundraiser a success
Philomath Middle School’s Turkey Bingo Fundraiser was a huge success.
More than 500 community members played bingo, ate dinner and bid on silent auction baskets. As a result, we raised over $5,000. We sincerely thank everyone who participated and had a fun time.
We especially thank everyone who helped at Turkey Bingo. This event would not be successful if it were not for your dedication and generosity to our school’s programs. Specifically, we thank Connie Barnes for organizing and coordinating Turkey Bingo, Philomath High School Culinary Arts for preparing and serving turkey dinners, Philomath Figaro’s for giving us a remarkable deal on pizzas, and WinCo Foods for its generous donation.
Over 40 businesses and families provided an amazing level of support through donations of food, money and service. We regret that there is not enough space to list them individually.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to and participated in Turkey Bingo in support of Philomath Middle School.
Steve Bell
Philomath Middle School
Dealership puts a dent in food in security
Old Mill Center for Children and Families would like to thank Subaru of Corvallis for partnering with us as the beneficiary of its annual “Fill the Forester” campaign.
For a one-month period, the dealership markets and executes a Fill the Forester with food items program. Community members as well as car shoppers were able to bring in nonperishable items to help fill the back of a brand-new Subaru Forester. Old Mill Center home visitors delivered much-needed food supplies to client families at a crucial time of the year so that they too could enjoy a little holiday cheer.
We are so thankful for Subaru of Corvallis’ continued community support. You make a difference every day!
Kate Caldwell
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Fundraiser breaks previous record
On behalf of the Magic Barrel Steering Committee, I am happy to report that this year’s Magic Barrel: A Reading to Fight Hunger, held Oct. 18 at the Whiteside Theatre, broke all previous records.
In its 25th anniversary year, the event raised $25,000 for Linn Benton Food Share. Thanks to this year’s readers (their names are listed on the Magic Barrel website) and our loyal sponsors, the Magic Barrel continues to be the Willamette Valley’s premiere literary event as well as a valued community resource for helping people in need.
Special thanks to Ryan McCambridge at LBFS, the Whiteside Theatre, Grass Roots Books & Music, the Oregon State University Center for the Humanities, Martha Lewis, Squirrel’s Tavern, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Kitchens Brigadoon, the OSU Master of Fine Arts students, Taylor Street Ovens, the Corvallis Kiwanis Foundation, the Starker Forest Foundation, Spring Creek, Garland Nursery, Coffee Culture, the Darkside, the Book Bin, Starbucks, Mark Schurman, Corvallis Radiology, Market of Choice, and the Corvallis Advocate.
Finally, our deepest gratitude to Mike McInally, who, as the longtime editor of our local paper, gave enormous amounts of his time to help support the Barrel over many years. We will miss his generosity and passion for our community. Please visit our website for the names of our stalwart committee volunteers, a most pleasant group of angels.
Tracy Daugherty
The Magic Barrel Steering Committee (Corvallis)
