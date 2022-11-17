Good Grounds Coffee opens in Adair Village... with robots!

It’s the year 2022, and delivery employees look a lot different than before. The deliverers for Good Grounds Coffee in Adair Village are 3-foot tall robots named Grover and Elmo, and they deliver hot cups of coffee with a beep and a boop.

Good Grounds Coffee opened its brick-and-mortar location for business Nov. 1 at 6020 NE William R Carr Ave. Elmo and Grover were on staff within a week, and it didn’t take long for people to start noticing the sleek newcomers in town. Grover delivered more than 20 orders in his first three days on the job.

“The kids in the neighborhood love them,” owner Susan Arrendando said. “We’ve heard stories of the kids hugging them, touching them and talking to them.”

The friendly robots come from Daxbot in Philomath, and they move at a brisk walking pace with a 2-mile range. Customers order their coffee from an online platform and can usually expect a robot at their door within the hour.

Arrendando opened Good Grounds Coffee as a mobile trailer in 2021 because she saw it as a meaningful way to serve people. She and her husband, Jason Arrendando, share a passion for helping people recover from natural disasters, and they helped provide relief for people following hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Harvey.

“My passion is being able to serve people and bring them a sense of comfort, a sense of peace in that moment,” she said. “And to bring them a sense of relief when they aren't sure where they might get a pair of socks or a meal.”

While helping out evacuees during the 2020 fire season, Arrendando got the idea to start a mobile coffee business so she could serve free coffee to people recovering from natural disasters in the future. She obtained a trailer with the help of friends and family and got the mobile business up and running by January 2021.

The Arrendando family — Susan, Jason and their teenage son, Gabe — took the trailer to Eugene for the 2022 World Athletic Championships, which is where they developed their tagline, “Serving the world one cup at a time.”

They have not yet had to take the trailer to a natural disaster site, but “when the opportunity comes, we'll be there,” Arrendando said.

Arrendando worked at the Corvallis Clinic for several years, but with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic combined with her growing coffee business, she decided to pursue Good Grounds full time.

“It was a hard decision because I loved my job,” she said. “But it wasn't a hard decision because I got so much joy from doing the trailer and serving in that way.”

Good Grounds has all the classic coffee drinks and some seasonal ones as well. The fan favorite so far is the Royal Vanilla latte, with milk coming straight from her brother’s farm, Royal Riverside Farm in Albany.

The coffee shop also serves scones, burritos, breakfast bowls and other tasty treats that are best washed down with fresh coffee.

Good Grounds is open from 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays and is closed on Sundays. More information is available at https://www.goodgrounds.coffee/.

“People are super supportive, and I really appreciate them welcoming us and being excited that we're here,” Arrendando said. “I feel they're as excited as we are, which just makes it even more fun.”

